New York Yankees Announce Roster News During Cubs Series

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Chicago Cubs in a series that features two historic MLB franchises. New York defeated the Cubs 2-0 on Friday evening to improve to 62-48.

Ahead of game two of the Cubs-Yankees series, New York announced a piece of roster news, which is separate from the trade they made earlier this afternoon by sending Camilo Doval to the Pirates.

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New York Yankees Recall Yovanny Cruz

Due to the Yankees trading away Camilo Doval earlier this afternoon, they have an opening on their 26-man roster.

The New York Yankees X account made the following announcement:

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Yovanny Cruz (#96) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking back on the Camilo Doval trade as well, the Yankees X account announced the full details:

“The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo and minor league outfielder Luis Cruz from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval and cash considerations.”

Camilo Doval was traded to the Yankees last July, but hasn’t been effective this season in late-inning situations.

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Looking at Yovanny Cruz’s Career

Yovanny Cruz is a 26-year-old pitcher who has spent most of his 2026 season (and career) in the minor leagues.

He’s pitched 4.1 innings for the Yankees this season and has yet to allow a run. He has 6 K’s in that small sample size.

With AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, Cruz has posted an ERA of 3.53 across 35+ innings, but his 52 strikeouts in that sample prove his arsenal is strong enough for the MLB level.

Across eight minor league seasons, Cruz has 340 strikeouts in 288 innings pitched.

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