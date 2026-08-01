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New York Yankees Announce Roster News During Cubs Series

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Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on after a pitching change during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Chicago Cubs in a series that features two historic MLB franchises. New York defeated the Cubs 2-0 on Friday evening to improve to 62-48.

Ahead of game two of the Cubs-Yankees series, New York announced a piece of roster news, which is separate from the trade they made earlier this afternoon by sending Camilo Doval to the Pirates.

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New York Yankees Recall Yovanny Cruz

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Yovanny Cruz #96 of the New York Yankees pitches during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Due to the Yankees trading away Camilo Doval earlier this afternoon, they have an opening on their 26-man roster.

The New York Yankees X account made the following announcement:

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Yovanny Cruz (#96) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking back on the Camilo Doval trade as well, the Yankees X account announced the full details:

“The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo and minor league outfielder Luis Cruz from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval and cash considerations.”

Camilo Doval was traded to the Yankees last July, but hasn’t been effective this season in late-inning situations.

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Looking at Yovanny Cruz’s Career

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Yovanny Cruz #96 of the New York Yankees reacts after making his Major League Baseball debut during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Yovanny Cruz is a 26-year-old pitcher who has spent most of his 2026 season (and career) in the minor leagues.

He’s pitched 4.1 innings for the Yankees this season and has yet to allow a run. He has 6 K’s in that small sample size.

With AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, Cruz has posted an ERA of 3.53 across 35+ innings, but his 52 strikeouts in that sample prove his arsenal is strong enough for the MLB level.

Across eight minor league seasons, Cruz has 340 strikeouts in 288 innings pitched.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Yankees Announce Roster News During Cubs Series

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