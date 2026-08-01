Atlanta Braves Face Major Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before MLB Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is just two days away, and the Atlanta Braves will have plenty of decisions to make.

One of those decisions involves Ha-Seong Kim. Kim has been sidelined for nearly a month due to middle finger inflammation, and he’s currently on a rehab assignment with AAA Gwinnett.

Amid several rumors surrounding the Braves, Atlanta will have to make a roster decision with Ha-Seong Kim very soon.

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Ha-Seong Kim Roster Decision is Looming

According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Ha-Seong Kim’s rehab assignment is set to expire after Saturday’s game.

Bowman wrote (on July 29):

“Kim’s rehab assignment expires after Saturday’s game. Atlanta will have until then to decide whether to activate the veteran shortstop, who signed a one-year, $20 million deal just before tearing a tendon in his right middle finger when he slipped on ice in January. The other options would be to attempt to trade him or designate him for assignment.”

As of Saturday afternoon, no decision has been made regarding Ha-Seong Kim, but perhaps that decision could be coming later tonight (on Saturday).

The decision to sign Ha-Seong Kim hasn’t gone well to this point, and the Braves seem comfortable either rolling with Jim Jarvis at shortstop for the rest of the season or potentially acquiring another infielder to help create some balance among the group.

Trying to find a trade partner for Ha-Seong Kim will be difficult due to his production at the plate this season, and the fact his contract isn’t exactly favorable either.

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Ha-Seong Kim’s Struggles in 2026

Ha-Seong Kim has recorded 73 at-bats with the Braves this season. He is still searching for his first XBH and has just five hits total on the season (.068 average).

His OPS+ is -30, and it might be time for the Braves to just admit defeat on the contract, because they can’t afford to have a black hole on the roster.

With that being said, it’s also plausible that Atlanta activates Ha-Seong Kim on Sunday for the series finale against the Washington Nationals. His career numbers are much better than his offensive display this season, which makes the power outage so bizarre, but his lingering injuries could also be playing a factor. Atlanta also can use Mauricio Dubon/Jorge Mateo as shortstop options

However, definitely be on the lookout for all the latest roster news, updates, and rumors on Heavy on Braves, as a Ha-Seong Kim decision is looming.

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