Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Face Major Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before MLB Trade Deadline

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves bobbles a ball in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The MLB trade deadline is just two days away, and the Atlanta Braves will have plenty of decisions to make.

One of those decisions involves Ha-Seong Kim. Kim has been sidelined for nearly a month due to middle finger inflammation, and he’s currently on a rehab assignment with AAA Gwinnett.

Amid several rumors surrounding the Braves, Atlanta will have to make a roster decision with Ha-Seong Kim very soon.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Trade Rumors: Casey Mize Link, Search for RHH Outfielder, Jose Soriano Chances

Ha-Seong Kim Roster Decision is Looming

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves throws the ball to the pitcher during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, Ha-Seong Kim’s rehab assignment is set to expire after Saturday’s game.

Bowman wrote (on July 29):

“Kim’s rehab assignment expires after Saturday’s game. Atlanta will have until then to decide whether to activate the veteran shortstop, who signed a one-year, $20 million deal just before tearing a tendon in his right middle finger when he slipped on ice in January. The other options would be to attempt to trade him or designate him for assignment.”

As of Saturday afternoon, no decision has been made regarding Ha-Seong Kim, but perhaps that decision could be coming later tonight (on Saturday).

The decision to sign Ha-Seong Kim hasn’t gone well to this point, and the Braves seem comfortable either rolling with Jim Jarvis at shortstop for the rest of the season or potentially acquiring another infielder to help create some balance among the group.

Trying to find a trade partner for Ha-Seong Kim will be difficult due to his production at the plate this season, and the fact his contract isn’t exactly favorable either.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Named Trade Destination for Yankees’ Anthony Volpe

Ha-Seong Kim’s Struggles in 2026

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 18: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during batting practice prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 18, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Getty Images)

Ha-Seong Kim has recorded 73 at-bats with the Braves this season. He is still searching for his first XBH and has just five hits total on the season (.068 average).

His OPS+ is -30, and it might be time for the Braves to just admit defeat on the contract, because they can’t afford to have a black hole on the roster.

With that being said, it’s also plausible that Atlanta activates Ha-Seong Kim on Sunday for the series finale against the Washington Nationals. His career numbers are much better than his offensive display this season, which makes the power outage so bizarre, but his lingering injuries could also be playing a factor. Atlanta also can use Mauricio Dubon/Jorge Mateo as shortstop options

However, definitely be on the lookout for all the latest roster news, updates, and rumors on Heavy on Braves, as a Ha-Seong Kim decision is looming.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Drake Baldwin Decision Before Nationals Game

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Face Major Ha-Seong Kim Decision Before MLB Trade Deadline

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x