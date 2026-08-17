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Atlanta Braves Manager Made Clear Grant Holmes Statement During Diamondbacks Series

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Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 05: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves calls for Didier Fuentes #72 from the bullpen in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are set to open a new MLB series on Monday against the Minnesota Twins.

However, recapping their weekend series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta salvaged the series on Sunday afternoon but dropped the first two games of the set with the D-backs on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, starter Grant Holmes did not turn in a very good start, but manager Walt Weiss seems not to be wavering about his position within the starting rotation.

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Braves’ Manager Walt Weiss Backs Grant Holmes After Poor Start

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Grant Holmes #66 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 09, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Braves starter Grant Holmes has had very mixed results this season. In some outings, he shows bursts of promise, but in others, he allows far too many home runs.

After the Braves’ loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday, manager Walt Weiss confirmed that Grant Holmes will remain in the starting rotation.

Per the AJC’s Gabe Burns, “Walt Weiss said Grant Holmes will make his next start. He didn’t give credence to idea Holmes could move to bullpen. “He’s been a really good starter for us for a while now.”

Weiss did note, though, that a roster move could be on the way soon with AJ Smith-Shawver joining Atlanta’s bullpen.

Across Holmes’ last five starts, he’s allowed 12 earned runs with 19 strikeouts.

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Looking at Grant Holmes’ Season Thus Far

San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 16: Grant Holmes #66 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on June 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

You could certainly make the case that Grant Holmes has either been the Braves second or third-best starter this season, so would a move to the bullpen really be necessary?

The argument is that Martin Perez and Tyler Mahle have been throwing the ball well, and the Braves could opt to go with a hybrid rotation setup where Grant Holmes is used as a bulk arm in his outings.

However, Grant Holmes has pretty solid numbers thus far this season. He’s boasting an ERA of 3.82 over 23 starts and 117.2 IP.

It will be interesting to see how Weiss handles Holmes and the rest of the starting rotation going forward, especially with Atlanta having a comfortable lead in the NL East.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Manager Made Clear Grant Holmes Statement During Diamondbacks Series

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