Atlanta Braves Manager Made Clear Grant Holmes Statement During Diamondbacks Series

The Atlanta Braves are set to open a new MLB series on Monday against the Minnesota Twins.

However, recapping their weekend series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta salvaged the series on Sunday afternoon but dropped the first two games of the set with the D-backs on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday, starter Grant Holmes did not turn in a very good start, but manager Walt Weiss seems not to be wavering about his position within the starting rotation.

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Braves’ Manager Walt Weiss Backs Grant Holmes After Poor Start

Braves starter Grant Holmes has had very mixed results this season. In some outings, he shows bursts of promise, but in others, he allows far too many home runs.

After the Braves’ loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday, manager Walt Weiss confirmed that Grant Holmes will remain in the starting rotation.

Per the AJC’s Gabe Burns, “Walt Weiss said Grant Holmes will make his next start. He didn’t give credence to idea Holmes could move to bullpen. “He’s been a really good starter for us for a while now.”

Weiss did note, though, that a roster move could be on the way soon with AJ Smith-Shawver joining Atlanta’s bullpen.

Across Holmes’ last five starts, he’s allowed 12 earned runs with 19 strikeouts.

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Looking at Grant Holmes’ Season Thus Far

You could certainly make the case that Grant Holmes has either been the Braves second or third-best starter this season, so would a move to the bullpen really be necessary?

The argument is that Martin Perez and Tyler Mahle have been throwing the ball well, and the Braves could opt to go with a hybrid rotation setup where Grant Holmes is used as a bulk arm in his outings.

However, Grant Holmes has pretty solid numbers thus far this season. He’s boasting an ERA of 3.82 over 23 starts and 117.2 IP.

It will be interesting to see how Weiss handles Holmes and the rest of the starting rotation going forward, especially with Atlanta having a comfortable lead in the NL East.

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