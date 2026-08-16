Chicago Cubs Delivered Bad Dansby Swanson News After Cardinals Game

The Chicago Cubs could be without shortstop Dansby Swanson for a little while, according to manager Craig Counsell.

Chicago dropped their series finale to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon by a score of 11-4.

However, more concerning than the loss was the fact that infielder Dansby Swanson had to exit the game with ‘left-side discomfort’ after his first at-bat in the game. He appeared to swing awkwardly, and it was announced following the game that Swanson would be headed for an IL stint.

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Dansby Swanson Headed to IL, Per Counsell

Per manager Craig Counsell, Dansby Swanson will require an IL stint for his oblique injury, which is not good news for the Cubs.

Be on the lookout for a corresponding move by Chicago before their upcoming series with the White Sox, a cross-town showdown.

Dansby Swanson isn’t hitting for a very high batting average this season, but he plays exceptional defense at shortstop and has also clubbed 18 home runs across 403 ABs.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on 8/16):

“Swanson was removed from Sunday’s 11-4 loss to St. Louis in the bottom of the third inning after torquing the left side of his body on a first-pitch swing in his only at-bat of the day. The severity of the oblique injury is currently unknown, and Swanson will undergo an MRI on Monday. The 32-year-old is likely looking at a lengthy absence, and in his absence, Nico Hoerner will likely slide over to shortstop for the time being.”

Oblique injuries are notoriously difficult to recover from as a hitter, and even when Swanson does return, which may not be until late September, his offense could take an even further step back.

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Looking at the Cubs Right Now…

The Chicago Cubs have been one of the hottest teams in MLB since the All-Star break. However, with their loss on Sunday (at home), the Cubs dropped a series for the first time in a while.

They are currently 72-53 and are five games behind the Brewers for first place in the NL Central.

Chicago is still firmly atop the NL Wild Card standings, and it will be interesting to see how they handle this Swanson injury and who enters the fold for the Cubbies over the next couple of weeks, or perhaps even longer.

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