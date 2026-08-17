Dave Roberts Sounds Off on Struggling Los Angeles Dodgers Offense After Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not been playing their best baseball lately.

Over the weekend, the Dodgers lost three of four game to the Milwaukee Brewers, who now have a 2.5-game lead over LA for the best record in the NL.

Across the last two games of the series, the Dodgers were only able to scratch two runs across the plate against a good Brewers pitching staff.

It’s a part of a larger, more concerning trend for the Los Angeles Dodgers: their stacked lineup has really struggled since the start of July. The Dodgers lead the NL West by 7.5 games.

Following the series with the Brew Crew, manager Dave Roberts sounded off on the struggling offense.

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Dave Roberts Doesn’t Hold Back on Team’s Offense

With the loaded roster that the Los Angeles Dodgers have, it’s understandable why Dave Roberts may be upset with the team’s recent performance at the dish.

Following the Brewers series, here is what manager Dave Roberts had to say about the struggling offense:

“This has been four, five, six weeks of below-average production from our offense.”

“I really wanted to win this game because it could matter, but we didn’t, so now we gotta move forward. I hope it doesn’t come back to bite us.”

@UnderdogMLB did the dirty work, and provided these stats about the Dodgers offense since the start of July:

“Dodgers offensive MLB ranks since the start of July (entering Sunday): .244 BA (15th) 40 HRs (21st) 153 R (22nd) .698 OPS (22nd)”

Several notable and All-Star-caliber players like Kyle Tucker, Teoscar Hernandez, Mookie Betts, and others have struggled at the plate lately.

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Looking at the Dodgers Right Now…

It might not be time to officially panic in LA, but the offense does need to get going.

Luckily for LA, the next series on the schedule is a three-game set with the Colorado Rockies (on the road), which could be a good opportunity for the offense to get going again.

As for Roberts’ comments, the Dodgers skipper seems to be much more firm with his messaging this season regarding the team than in years past, which could give the organization a much-needed edge as October baseball rapidly approaches.

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