Atlanta Braves Manager Provides Sean Murphy Update

The Atlanta Braves dropped the final game of their recent series to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cards picked up a huge 11-5 win, and Atlanta’s recent skid continues, this time by scoring five runs in the first inning, and not getting a run across for the entire game following.

However, before the Cardinals series finale, manager Walt Weiss did provide an update on Sean Murphy, who has missed several weeks with a broken finger.

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BatterPower.com’s writer Demetrius Bell gave a Sean Murphy update, per Walt Weiss:

“I’m not exactly sure when he’s going out on rehab,” said Weiss. “I don’t want to speculate. He’s starting to progress and do some baseball things but I’m not sure exactly when that rehab clock will start.”

Sean Murphy has played in just four games this season for the Braves. He started the year on the IL with a hip injury from last season, and then broke his finger shortly after returning. That was in early May, and now it sounds like Sean Murphy will be absent from the Braves until at least August.

With the recent Drake Baldwin slump, which he certainly appears to be breaking out of, Atlanta could use some added depth in the group, and when you take into account Murphy’s six-year, $73 million contract, the Braves need a little more.

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Sean Murphy with the Braves

Several years ago, the Braves traded for Sean Murphy. He was coming off a career year, and then backed that up with another career season (for a catcher) in his first season with the Braves. However, his power has been limited ever since due to his absence from the lineup.

In the last two seasons, Murphy has failed to appear in 100 games and hit above .200.

Over 278 games with the Braves, Sean Murphy has 47 home runs, 39 doubles, and an OPS+ of 103.

It’s been a revolving door of catchers for the Braves in Murphy’s absence, especially when Drake Baldwin was also out with an oblique injury.

But if the Braves can get Murphy back, and he can show a display of power like 16 home runs in 94 games last season, Atlanta looks a lot better on paper.

Currently, Atlanta is 2.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East.

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