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Atlanta Braves Manager Provides Sean Murphy Update

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New York Mets v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Sean Murphy #12 reacts with Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves after scoring during the eighth inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves dropped the final game of their recent series to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cards picked up a huge 11-5 win, and Atlanta’s recent skid continues, this time by scoring five runs in the first inning, and not getting a run across for the entire game following.

However, before the Cardinals series finale, manager Walt Weiss did provide an update on Sean Murphy, who has missed several weeks with a broken finger.

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Braves Get Sean Murphy Update

Boston Red Sox v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MAY 16: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on May 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BatterPower.com’s writer Demetrius Bell gave a Sean Murphy update, per Walt Weiss:

“I’m not exactly sure when he’s going out on rehab,” said Weiss. “I don’t want to speculate. He’s starting to progress and do some baseball things but I’m not sure exactly when that rehab clock will start.”

Sean Murphy has played in just four games this season for the Braves. He started the year on the IL with a hip injury from last season, and then broke his finger shortly after returning. That was in early May, and now it sounds like Sean Murphy will be absent from the Braves until at least August.

With the recent Drake Baldwin slump, which he certainly appears to be breaking out of, Atlanta could use some added depth in the group, and when you take into account Murphy’s six-year, $73 million contract, the Braves need a little more.

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Sean Murphy with the Braves

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 09: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates his score in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers with Sean Murphy #12 at Dodger Stadium on May 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Several years ago, the Braves traded for Sean Murphy. He was coming off a career year, and then backed that up with another career season (for a catcher) in his first season with the Braves. However, his power has been limited ever since due to his absence from the lineup.

In the last two seasons, Murphy has failed to appear in 100 games and hit above .200.

Over 278 games with the Braves, Sean Murphy has 47 home runs, 39 doubles, and an OPS+ of 103.

It’s been a revolving door of catchers for the Braves in Murphy’s absence, especially when Drake Baldwin was also out with an oblique injury.

But if the Braves can get Murphy back, and he can show a display of power like 16 home runs in 94 games last season, Atlanta looks a lot better on paper.

Currently, Atlanta is 2.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Manager Provides Sean Murphy Update

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