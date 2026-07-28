NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 13: The field is covered during a rain delay between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on August 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Tuesday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, New York, has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Braves-Mets Game Postponed. When Will It Be Played?
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: An announcement of severe weather is shown on the scoreboard during a rain delay before the game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
Via the New York Mets on X: “Tonight’s game has been postponed. It will be made up as a split doubleheader tomorrow, July 29, at 1:10pm & 7:10pm [EDT].”
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Why is the Mets-Braves Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?