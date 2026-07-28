Why is the Mets-Braves Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?

Tuesday night’s game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens, New York, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Braves-Mets Game Postponed. When Will It Be Played?

Via the New York Mets on X: “Tonight’s game has been postponed. It will be made up as a split doubleheader tomorrow, July 29, at 1:10pm & 7:10pm [EDT].”