Braves Announce Ronald Acuna Jr. News Less Than 48 Hours Before MLB All-Star Game

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. is one step closer to making his return amid a recent hamstring injury. On the eve of the MLB All-Star game, the Braves made announcement on the status of Acuna and Ha-Seong Kim.

“Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim today begin rehabilitation assignments with the FCL Braves,” the Braves detailed in a July 13, 2026, message on X.

Acuna has not played since June 9, and his latest absence has surpassed the one-month mark. The star is the Braves best player, but unfortunate injuries have defined his career in recent seasons.

The Braves’ next game is on Friday, July 17, after the MLB All-Star break. Could Acuna return to the lineup in the coming days?

“That will be good to get him back,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said of Acuna on July 8, per MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. “It’s a right-handed bat we probably need in our lineup. He’s obviously a great player.

“Even when he’s not performing at his highest level, he’s a presence and there’s a trickle-down effect when you have to deal with him at the top of the order.”