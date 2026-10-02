Michael Harris II Moment in Phillies-Braves Game 3 Gives Atlanta Early Cushion

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Three of the NL Wild Card series.

The winner takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, beginning on Saturday.

Atlanta got off to a rather fast start on Thursday evening with a Michael Harris II line-drive three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

The Braves are quickly out to a 3-0 lead.

Michael Harris II Puts the Braves On Top QUICKLY in Game 3

Michael Harris II’s fifth hit of the series was a HUGE one for the Atlanta Braves, and it got out in a hurry off Phillies starter Aaron Nola.

@UnderdogMLB:

MICHAEL HARRIS II 3-RUN HR Braves lead 3-0 in the first

@TalkinBaseball_ wrote: “Aaron Nola’s 21 home runs allowed at Truist Park (including Postseason) are the most of any non-Braves pitcher. The next closest is Jacob deGrom with 11”

That is a lot of home runs to allow in a single ballpark.

There is still a lot of the ballgame left, but getting out to a 3-0 lead certainly bodes well for the home team.

@ScottLauber: “It looked like J.T. Realmuto wanted that sinker away from Michael Harris II. Aaron Nola ran it back over the plate, and Harris smoked it into the right-field bleachers. 3-0, Braves after the first inning.”

The quick score for the Braves also puts the Phillies’ pitching plans in question, as Aaron Nola likely won’t pitch to the Braves’ order a second time through.

More on Michael Harris II’s Home Run

Michael Harris II grounded into a pair of double plays on Wednesday, so he was very eager to make his mark on this pivotal Game 3, and he did so in a big way.

@MLBNetwork’s Greg Amsinger was all over Michael Harris II getting a chance at redemption:

“I think Michael Harris II is looking for redemption… I think he has a monster game and hits a home run.”

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