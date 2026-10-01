Atlanta Braves Recently Cut Player Makes Sudden Decision About MLB Future

Before the Atlanta Braves began their Wild Card series with the Philadelphia Phillies, they announced a handful of roster moves.

The two that were pertinent to the Phillies-Braves current series were adding Rowdy Tellez and Luke Williams to the postseason roster.

However, because of those two players being added, that meant two players got the boot off the roster, and those names were pitchers Ricky Vanasco and Elieser Hernandez.

It was reported yesterday (9/30) that Hernandez had been outrighted to the minors and elected free agency, and on Thursday, October 1, the same scenario played out with Ricky Vanasco.

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Ricky Vanasco Elects Free Agency

In a quiet roster transaction, Ricky Vanasco made a sudden decision about his future and decided to elect free agency.

The move is reflected on Vanasco’s transactions tracker.

It’s not exactly a shocking move, as there isn’t a minor-league affiliate with a season in session to be outrighted to.

Vanasco was claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers in August, and he didn’t end up pitching at all with the Atlanta Braves, but instead remained with AAA.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote (about Vanasco’s outright):

“Vanasco passed through waivers after being designated for assignment earlier this week. The 27-year-old didn’t end up making an appearance for Atlanta after being claimed off waivers from the Tigers in late August.”

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Ricky Vanasco’s MLB Career at a Glance

Ricky Vanasco has pitched in parts of two MLB seasons.

He made his MLB debut in 2024 with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was moved to the Detroit Tigers that same season.

He did not pitch in 2025 (in MLB).

Over 10.1 total innings pitched in his career, Vanasco has allowed 14 earned runs, issued six walks, and recorded five strikeouts.

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