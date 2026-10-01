Philadelphia Phillies Recent Pitcher Suddenly Makes Decision About Future

During the last week of the MLB regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies decided to designate pitcher Jose Urquidy for assignment, basically cutting ties with the 7-year MLB veteran who has pitched for three teams this season.

Well, in a quiet roster move, the Phillies’ former pitcher made a choice about his future.

The MiLB season is over, so there isn’t exactly a minor-league team to be outrighted to at this moment.

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Jose Urquidy Elects Free Agency

According to his transactions tracker, pitcher Jose Urquidy has elected free agency:

“RHP José Urquidy elected free agency.”

Urquidy was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox back in mid-September.

He pitched just 7.1 innings with the Phillies before being DFA’d, and he allowed three earned runs in that span with nine strikeouts.

Jose Urquidy can now sign with any MLB team, although it will have to wait until the league year runs out, and free agency opens up.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (about Urquidy):

“The Phils grabbed him from waivers in September as they needed some innings to get through the regular season. Because he was acquired after the September 1 cutoff, he wasn’t going to be playoff eligible for the Phillies. That makes it unsurprising that they cut him. It’s also understandable that no one else bothered to claim him this time. He wouldn’t have been playoff eligible with any other club and was slated for free agency at season’s end anyway.”

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Taking a Quick Look at Jose Urquidy’s MLB Career

Over 36.1 IP in 2026, Urquidy posted an ERA of 4.95 with 30 strikeouts.

Before 2026, Urquidy pitched just 2.1 IP in 2025 and didn’t pitch in 2024 at all, so injuries have thrown a bit of a wrench in his MLB career.

Across 443.2 IP in his seven-year career, he carries an ERA of 4.08 with 359 strikeouts.

He helped the Houston Astros win the 2022 World Series, which was arguably the best season of his career.

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