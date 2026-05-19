MLB World Reacts to Atlanta Braves Release of 10-Year Pitcher in Unsurprising Move

The Atlanta Braves made several roster moves on Tuesday morning. They released 10-year MLB veteran pitcher Aaron Bummer, placed Drake Baldwin on the Injured List with an oblique strain, and optioned starter JR Ritchie.

Perhaps the most obvious roster move of the trio was the release of Aaron Bummer. Bummer carried a 7.00+ ERA over 15.1 innings this season, and just gave up six earned runs in one inning of work against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

@680TheFan wrote (via X): “BREAKING: The Atlanta Braves have released LHP Aaron Bummer.”

“Bummer struggled heavily out of the bullpen this season, posting a 7.63 ERA and 1.826 WHIP across 19 appearances.”

Atlanta will eat about $6 million of Bummer’s 2026 salary, but the release is definitely the right move.

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MLB World Reacts to Release of Aaron Bummer

Here are some social media reactions to the recent Atlanta Braves announcement of releasing pitcher Aaron Bummer:

#Braves @grantmcauley: “Aaron Bummer dealt with shoulder issues last year and simply couldn’t overcome the effects in 2026. He went from elite at limiting hard contact to being hit extremely hard this season.eat roughly $6 million by cutting him, but it was probably past time to move on.”

Social media can be a harsh place sometimes, and given Bummer’s struggles, some of the reactions aren’t kind.

@Th3DarthRaider: “Sent Aaron Bummer to China thank God”

@zmullis: “I’ll take a DL stint for Drake if it means I never have to watch Aaron Bummer pitch again”

It will be interesting to see if Aaron Bummer gets another opportunity in Major League Baseball. Maybe he signs a minor league deal with someone. The 32-year-old lefty was serviceable in both 2024 and 2025 with the Braves.

@2manybagz: “Lets have a moment of appreciation silence for the end of the Aaron Bummer experience.”

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Aaron Bummer’s Time with the Braves…

Now that it’s officially over, it’s time to reflect on Aaron Bummer’s time with the Atlanta Braves.

Over parts of three seasons, he pitched 125 total innings in a Braves uniform, and posted an ERA of 4.18 with 133 strikeouts. He surrendered 11 home runs and walked 45 batters in that span of time.

As Grant Mcauley indicates above, Bummer’s shoulder issue might have been a main reason of his struggles.

Bummer has relied on a funky delivery and a deceptive motion to keep hitters off balance in his MLB career. He once had overpowering stuff, but recently, he’s had to be a finese pitcher, and that just didn’t work out for him in 2026.

The Braves have reinstated Dylan Dodd from his rehab assignment to take Bummer’s place in the bullpen.

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