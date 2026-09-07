Atlanta Braves Quickly Announce Sean Murphy Change After Hitless Performance

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves will finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Most recently, the Braves won by a score of 5-4 on Sunday.

Despite the win, Sean Murphy had no hits and two strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves Quickly Make Sean Murphy Change

For Monday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “ATL Braves Lineup 09/07 1. Ronald Acuna Jr. DH 2. Drake Baldwin C 3. Ozzie Albies 2B 4. Matt Olson 1B 5. Lane Thomas RF 6. Michael Harris II CF 7. Mauricio Dubon LF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Ha-Seong Kim SS”

Murphy has been removed from the lineup on Monday.

The former All-Star is in the middle of his 4th season playing for the Braves.

Right now, he is batting .221 with 15 hits, three home runs, eight RBIs and eight runs in 20 games.

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Monday:

@BraveYardShift: “Lane in RF, Acuña at DH with Kim at SS #Braves”

@calfenn_: “When was Drake Baldwin’s last off day? Feels like we are running the kid into the ground”

@ChoppinBravos: “Sean Murphy not starting against a LHP wasn’t on the bingo card.”

@RileyDaGoat_: “walt’s obsession with batting ozzie 3rd or 4th against lefties is so brutal”

@realteal09: “Here’s to hoping we can break the hearts of Phillies fans with a series win today.”

@Truthfully_Mike: “Let’s gooo. Lock in”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the first-place team in the National League East with an 85-58 record in 143 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 37-34 in 71 games on the road).

Following the Phillies, the Braves will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.