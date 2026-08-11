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Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before Mets Game

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 10: Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will look to bounce back in their series with the New York Mets at Truist Park.

They are coming off an 8-5 loss on Monday night.

Sean Murphy finished with one hit and two strikeouts.

Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision

GettySean Murphy #12 and Bryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves converse during the first inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on August 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “ATL Braves Lineup 08/11 1. Drake Baldwin C 2. Ronald Acuna Jr. DH 3. Matt Olson 1B 4. Michael Harris II CF 5. Ozzie Albies 2B 6. Mauricio Dubon LF 7. Mike Yastrzemski RF 8. Austin Riley 3B 9. Jim Jarvis SS”

Murphy has been removed from the lineup on Tuesday.

The former All-Star has appeared in just seven games this season.

He is batting .120 with three hits and one run.

Social Media On Murphy

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people have been saying about Murphy:

Mark Bowman (during Monday’s game): “Every pitch matters. Sean Murphy didn’t challenge this 3-2 pitch that could have resulted in a strike-em-out, throw-em out double play. Had the inning-ending DP been recorded the Mets would have scored just one run in what became a five-run first”

@MHIIisKing: “The amount of Braves fans who hate on Sean Murphy is INSANE TO ME. The dude is consistently a top 5 defensive catcher in the game”

@bnachop: “Why is Jim Jarvis (70 OPS+) getting more starts than Lane Thomas (103 OPS+) or Sean Murphy?”

@BigWilks23: “So Jim Jarvis can continue to his rampage of nothingness but Murphy starts every 3rd day? This is getting stupid.”

GettySean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 05, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Murphy had spent the first four seasons of his career with the Athletics.

He is in the middle of his fourth year on the Braves.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves are the top team in the National League East with a 71-48 record in 119 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 39-21 in 60 games at home).

After two more games with the Mets, the Braves will remain at home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at Truist Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Sean Murphy Decision Before Mets Game

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