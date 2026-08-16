Atlanta Braves Announce Sudden Ozzie Albies Change vs. D-Backs

The Atlanta Braves have lost each of the first two games of their ongoing series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This included an ugly 10-3 loss to the Diamondbacks in their last game on Sunday. With that, it is clear that Atlanta will be looking to bounce back and pick up a win on Sunday to round out the series.

With the Braves coming off a rough performance, they are making some changes to their lineup for their Sunday game against the Diamondbacks. This includes with star second baseman Ozzie Albies.

Ozzie Albies Dropping to Sixth Spot in Braves’ Lineup

After batting fourth for the Braves on Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Albies will now be hitting sixth for Atlanta on Sunday. This comes after he had a tough time at the plate on Saturday, as he went 0-for-4. He also has not recorded a hit in each of his last three games.

With Albies dropping to the sixth spot on Sunday, Michael Harris II will be batting fourth for the Braves. This comes after he hit fifth on Saturday for Atlanta.

Here is the Braves’ full lineup for their game against the Diamondbacks.

C Drake Baldwin

RF Ronald Acuna Jr.

1B Matt Olson

CF Michael Harris II

LF Mike Yastrzemski

2B Ozzie Albies

DH Dominic Smith

3B Austin Riley

SS Jim Jarvis

Bryce Elder will be the Braves’ starting pitcher on Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Braves & Albies Will Be Looking to Bounce Back vs. Diamondbacks

With how this past game went, it is clear that both the Braves and Albies will be looking to bounce back. The Braves need a victory to avoid being swept, while Albies is in need of a big game to break his cold streak.

Despite struggling lately, Albies has been having a strong season overall. In 123 games this season with Atlanta, he has recorded 20 home runs, 64 RBI, and a .252 batting average. He was also named to this year’s All-Star Game.