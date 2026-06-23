Braves-Pirates Trade Prediction Lands $77 Million All-Star in Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves are expected to be buyers at MLB’s trade deadline this August. With recent injuries and inconsistency in Atlanta’s starting rotation, a move for a durable and capable starter should be in the cards for the Braves front office.

Rumors and speculation are starting to pour in from all angles, but one name that has yet to surface that the Braves need to consider trading for is Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

More MLB on Heavy: Struggling San Diego Padres Star Still Owed $273 Million

Braves Should Explore Trade for Mitch Keller

The Atlanta Braves may not want to break the bank for a starting pitcher that would cost several prospects, so exploring a trade for Mitch Keller would be a solid value add for the Braves rotation. Keller is attached to a five-year, $77 million contract, which runs through the 2028 season, so he would come with a couple years of team control.

Keller inked his contract extension after his All-Star services in 2023, and he’s been one of MLB’s more durable starters ever since, having made 30+ starts in each of the past four seasons, and being well on his way to that mark again this season.

As for his 2026 campaign, Keller started off pretty strong, but has faltered a bit over the past month or so.

He carries an ERA of 4.92 over 82.1 innings pitched and 15 starts. It’s certainly a contract the Pirates may want to offload since his production has slipped a bit this season. Keller’s 3.97 FIP indicates he’s been a bit unlucky and could be due for positive regression in the near future.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Yankees Announce Roster Decisions During Tigers Series

What Would Mitch Keller Cost the Braves?

Look, as noted, Mitch Keller’s production isn’t great, so this hypothetical trade would not cost the Braves too much prospect capital.

One could assume the Braves would likely need to give Pittsburgh two top-25 prospects to get the Pirates to budge.

However, as the Braves trade deadline plans start to formulate, adding an arm like Mitch Keller might be in the forecast and in the realm of possibility as the deadline inks closer. Atlanta has been rumored to trade for names like Tarik Skubal, Joe Ryan, Michael Wacha, and Logan Webb, but those starters would cost the Braves a whole lot more.

More MLB on Heavy: Predicting What a Mauricio Dubon Contract Could Look Like After Braves Report