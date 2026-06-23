New York Yankees Announce Roster Decisions During Tigers Series

The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Detroit Tigers (on the road) in a three-game series this week.

On Monday, the Tigers got the best of New York by a score of 5-3, but the Yanks will look to even up the series on Tuesday evening.

During the Tigers series, the New York Yankees made a pair of roster announcements involving their catchers.

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Yankees Recall J.C. Escarra, Ali Sanchez Heads to Paternity List

The New York Yankees official X account announced a pair of roster moves before Tuesday’s game:

“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled C J.C. Escarra (#25) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed C Ali Sánchez on the paternity list.”

https://twitter.com/yankees/status/2069427195202646262?s=46

So, it sounds like Ali Sanchez will be welcoming a newborn into the world, while Escarra gets another crack at the Majors after a poor performance this season.

There was a bit of an injury scare related to Ali Sanchez, but it’s unclear if this roster move has anything to do with him being hit by a pitch in last night’s game.

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J.C. Escarra/Ali Sanchez This Season…

JC Escarra has played in parts of two seasons for the New York Yankees. In 2026, he hasn’t hit that great at the catcher position, but it’s really been a struggle for most Yankees catchers this season.

Over 80+ at-bats, Escarra is hitting .188 this season with five doubles and seven RBI.

Ali Sanchez has certainly been the better backup catcher for the Yanks, as he’s hitting .316 in a much smaller sample size (16 at-bats).

The good news is that Austin Wells has returned from the Injured List, so the hope is Escarra will just stay on the roster as a bench/backup catcher option.

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