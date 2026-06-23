New York Yankees Announce Roster Decisions During Tigers Series

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 22: Ali Sánchez #39 of the New York Yankees reacts after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning while playing the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Yankees Recall J.C. Escarra, Ali Sanchez Heads to Paternity List
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 13: Cam Schlittler #31 and J.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees celebrate against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees official X account announced a pair of roster moves before Tuesday’s game:
“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Recalled C J.C. Escarra (#25) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. • Placed C Ali Sánchez on the paternity list.”
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 30: J.C. Escarra #25 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
JC Escarra has played in parts of two seasons for the New York Yankees. In 2026, he hasn’t hit that great at the catcher position, but it’s really been a struggle for most Yankees catchers this season.
Over 80+ at-bats, Escarra is hitting .188 this season with five doubles and seven RBI.
Ali Sanchez has certainly been the better backup catcher for the Yanks, as he’s hitting .316 in a much smaller sample size (16 at-bats).
The good news is that Austin Wells has returned from the Injured List, so the hope is Escarra will just stay on the roster as a bench/backup catcher option.
The New York Yankees are currently taking on the Detroit Tigers (on the road) in a three-game series this week. On Monday, the Tigers got the best of New York by a score of 5-3, but the Yanks will look to even up the series on Tuesday evening. During the Tigers series, the New York […]
New York Yankees Announce Roster Decisions During Tigers Series