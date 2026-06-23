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Struggling San Diego Padres Star Still Owed $273 Million

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San Diego Padres v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 12: Ty France #25 of the San Diego Padres celebrates with Manny Machado #13 after scoring in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 12, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres are looking to get their season back on track after a rough last month and a half or so. On Monday, San Diego was able to beat MLB’s best team (by win percentage) in the Atlanta Braves 1-0, thanks to a stellar outing by Michael King, and just one single swing, which was a home run by Manny Machado.

Manny Machado’s home run could be a signal of good things to come, as Manny has been struggling this season.

A few seasons ago, Machado joined the Padres in MLB free agency back in 2019, and the organization eventually inked him to an 11-year, $350 million contract. He is still owed a ton of money, and in his 15th MLB season, the Padres sure hope he isn’t slowing down.

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Manny Machado Still Owed $273 Million By Padres

San Diego Padres v Colorado Rockies

GettyDENVER, CO – APRIL 21: Jake Cronenworth #9 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated by Manny Machado #13 after Machado walked with the bases loaded in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 21, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Here is what Spotrac.com had to write about Machado’s MLB contract:

“Manny Machado signed a 11 year, $350,000,000 contract with the San Diego Padres, including $45,000,000 signing bonus, $350,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $31,818,182. In 2026, Machado will earn a base salary of $21,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $25,090,909.”

Manny Machado is owed $39 million annually for the next seven seasons. 39 x 7 =273, which is how many millions the 7X MLB All-Star is owed. His contract runs out in 2033.

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Manny Machado This Season

San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres is congratulated by teammates after Machado hit a sacrifice fly scoring Luis Arraez #4 against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the six inning at Oracle Park on September 15, 2024 in San Francisco, California. In honor of Roberto Clemente day some players around the league have chosen to wear the jersey number 21. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Manny Machado is certainly not accustomed to struggling in his MLB career, but 2026 hasn’t been kind to the 33-year-old third baseman. Machado has 14 home runs, which is a positive, but he’s also batting .185 with an OPS+ of 80.

Machado’s career batting average is .275, and his lifetime OPS+ is 122, so there’s been some obvious dips in production.

Over 276 at-bats this season, Machado has 51 hits and 42 RBI, and has walked just 32 times.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Struggling San Diego Padres Star Still Owed $273 Million

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