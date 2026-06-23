Struggling San Diego Padres Star Still Owed $273 Million

The San Diego Padres are looking to get their season back on track after a rough last month and a half or so. On Monday, San Diego was able to beat MLB’s best team (by win percentage) in the Atlanta Braves 1-0, thanks to a stellar outing by Michael King, and just one single swing, which was a home run by Manny Machado.

Manny Machado’s home run could be a signal of good things to come, as Manny has been struggling this season.

A few seasons ago, Machado joined the Padres in MLB free agency back in 2019, and the organization eventually inked him to an 11-year, $350 million contract. He is still owed a ton of money, and in his 15th MLB season, the Padres sure hope he isn’t slowing down.

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Manny Machado Still Owed $273 Million By Padres

Here is what Spotrac.com had to write about Machado’s MLB contract:

“Manny Machado signed a 11 year, $350,000,000 contract with the San Diego Padres, including $45,000,000 signing bonus, $350,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $31,818,182. In 2026, Machado will earn a base salary of $21,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $25,090,909.”

Manny Machado is owed $39 million annually for the next seven seasons. 39 x 7 =273, which is how many millions the 7X MLB All-Star is owed. His contract runs out in 2033.

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Manny Machado This Season

Manny Machado is certainly not accustomed to struggling in his MLB career, but 2026 hasn’t been kind to the 33-year-old third baseman. Machado has 14 home runs, which is a positive, but he’s also batting .185 with an OPS+ of 80.

Machado’s career batting average is .275, and his lifetime OPS+ is 122, so there’s been some obvious dips in production.

Over 276 at-bats this season, Machado has 51 hits and 42 RBI, and has walked just 32 times.

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