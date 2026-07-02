Atlanta Braves Proposed Trade for Red Sox’ Jarren Duran Revealed

The Atlanta Braves have been featured in plenty of rumors and speculation as the MLB trade deadline is now just over a month away.

Amid many things, the Braves could use another corner outfielder/DH, and if the Boston Red Sox decide to sell, Jarren Duran stands out as a top trade candidate. He isn’t having the best year, but Duran could still provide a lot of value to Atlanta’s lineup and could be worth trading for.

Jarren Duran has been the subject of trade rumors for the past two seasons, and this could finally be the summer that he ends up moving.

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What Could a Braves-Red Sox Trade for Jarren Duran Look Like?

If the Atlanta Braves were to link up with the Red Sox in a trade for Jarren Duran, here is what a potential deal could look like:

Braves receive: Jarren Duran

Red Sox receive: Prospect Briggs McKenzie and RHP Rolddy Munoz

That’s a three-player package for Jarren Duran, who still has a couple of years left of team control after this season, which is why Atlanta would have to give up multiple players to make a deal work.

If Atlanta decides to be aggressive this trade deadline, which everything points to that being the case, an outfielder should be on its radar.

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Jarren Duran This Season…

The question becomes would the Atlanta Braves actually want to trade for Jarren Duran.

The former All-Star outfielder is batting .196 this season over 312 at-bats, but has 12 home runs, 38 runs scored, and 39 RBI, which aren’t bad marks.

While the Boston Red Sox may have missed the window to trade Duran, this could be the perfect opportunity for the Braves to buy low on the 29-year-old.

Over the past two seasons, Duran has averaged nearly 60 XBH per season, which includes leading MLB in triples for two straight seasons, but the slugging has been harder to come by this season.

There are certainly flaws in Duran’s game this season, but his antics on the field have been alarming, and could give the Red Sox an ultimate reason to move on.

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