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Braves Reporter Makes Alarming Ha-Seong Kim Statement Amid Struggles

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

At this point, the struggles of Ha-Seong Kim may be reaching a breaking point.

The Atlanta Braves have practically already accepted that the one-year, $20 million contract he signed this offseason has been a massive failure due to his lack of playing time, but when you break down the financials of how much production he’s giving the Braves with that $20 million deal, it’s hard to fathom.

Recently, Braves reporter Jesus Cano made an appearance on Foul Territory and shared a comprehensive breakdown of Kim’s pay/hit, and it’s shocking.

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Concerning Ha-Seong Kim Reality Revealed

Atlanta Braves v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves throws to first base over the top of Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the third inning at Oracle Park on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Luis Arraez #1 was safe at first base on the throw. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ha-Seong Kim has just five hits this season. He’s recorded 73 at-bats, and has zero XBH.

Braves writer for The Athletic, recently made an appearance on Foul Territory, and shared this concerning message:

“He’s basically getting paid $4 million a hit. At some point, I don’t know how long that leash can go.”

Ha-Seong Kim already plays about once in every three days, but his opportunities have become so limited that at this point, he’s really just taking up a spot on the roster.

On Thursday, Atlanta called up Jim Jarvis, and it will be interesting to see if he gets any playing time in favor of Ha-Seong Kim amid the Braves’ shortstop struggles.

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More on Ha-Seong Kim

Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – MAY 31: Ha-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves plays in the field against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 31, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

You can’t really blame the Braves for inking Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year deal after their brutal struggles at shortstop last season, and Kim did hit three home runs in 24 games with Atlanta in 2025, but this power outage is truly unforeseen.

In just 27 games played, Ha-Seong Kim’s bWAR is -0.9, and he has just 3 RBI with an OPS+ of -29. Yep, you read that correctly.

Kim suffered a hand injury before the season and didn’t really get a full spring training, but it’s hard to point to that injury several months later as the reason he is hitting so poorly.

Braves beat writer Jesus Cano makes a good point. Being paid $4 million per hit is astronomical, and at this point, it’s hard to see Kim even recording 20 hits this season, which would still mean he’s getting paid over $1 million/ hit.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Braves Reporter Makes Alarming Ha-Seong Kim Statement Amid Struggles

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