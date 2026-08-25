Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Decision on 9-Year MLB Player During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game series with the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, which is a much tougher task than it looks on paper. The Royals are 9-1 over their last 10 games, while the Blue Jays are fresh off a series loss to the Yankees.

Despite being below .500, Toronto is still very much alive in the AL Wild Card standings.

In an under-the-radar roster transaction, the Jays have made a move with 9-year MLB player Joe Mantiply.

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Blue Jays Send Joe Mantiply to AAA Buffalo

Per his transactions tracker, Joe Mantiply’s rehab assignment has been sent to AAA Buffalo.

MLB.com wrote (on 8/25): “Toronto Blue Jays sent LHP Joe Mantiply on a rehab assignment to Buffalo Bisons.”

He has been on the IL since Mid-May with left knee inflammation, but could be returning to the Jays pitching staff shortly.

Mantiply is in his first season with Toronto and has posted an ERA of 2.04 over 17.2 IP this season.

Before joining the Jays, Mantiply had spent six seasons with the Diamondbacks and is an MLB veteran of nine seasons.

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Looking at Joe Mantiply’s MLB Career

Joe Mantiply has played in parts of nine seasons in Major League Baseball.

Across 273 total appearances in the show, Mantiply carries an ERA of 4.35 over 233.2 IP.

He was named an All-Star with the Diamondbacks in 2022, which was by far his best season in the pros.

Mantiply has also pitched (briefly) with the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

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