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Chicago Cubs Quietly Release 31-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

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Miami Marlins v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 01: Paul Campbell #53 of the Miami Marlins pitches in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs are fresh off a series win against the Kansas City Royals (on the road), and will enjoy an off day on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Cubs open up another series on the road by heading to the Nation’s Capital to take on the Washington Nationals.

The Cubbies have quietly been one of the best teams in MLB over the past few weeks, and much like all other organizations across the league, Chicago has been no stranger to roster transactions. Before the Nationals series, the club announced the release of 31 y/o pitcher Paul Campbell.

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Chicago Cubs Officially Release Paul Campbell

Miami Marlins v Colorado Rockies

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – AUGUST 08: Pitcher Paul Campbell #53 of the Miami Marlins throws against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning at Coors Field on August 08, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

According to the Cubs’ AAA transactions tracker (Iowa Cubs), pitcher Paul Campbell was released from the organization on Sunday, Aug. 9.

He has been pitching with Iowa all season and holds an ERA of 7.33 over 66+ innings pitched.

Campbell, 31, actually did have a brief stint in MLB in 2021 with the Miami Marlins, but he posted an ERA of 6.41 across 26+ IP and has been in the minors since.

Injuries have certainly been a part of his career (missed all of 2023), but the shaky minor-league numbers are likely why he hasn’t been back to the Majors in five+ seasons.

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Taking a Look at Paul Campbell’s Career Thus Far

Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Paul Campbell #53 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Oracle Park on April 25, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Paul Campbell was drafted in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Across seven minor-league seasons, Campbell carries an ERA of 4.08 across 368+ innings pitched and 310 strikeouts.

The past two full seasons in the minors for Campbell have been very shaky, and is likely why he has been released from the organization.

It will be interesting to see if another club takes a shot on him in the coming days/weeks with another minors pact.

The Cubs Right Now…

As noted, the Cubs are set to take on the Washington Nationals in their next series, which should be a strong display of offense on both sides.

Chicago is 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central, and the Cubbies are 7-3 in their last 1o contests.

On the road this season, Chicago is 34-26, which is a very solid mark. The Cubs are 69-50 overall this season.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Chicago Cubs Quietly Release 31-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

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