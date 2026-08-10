Chicago Cubs Quietly Release 31-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization

The Chicago Cubs are fresh off a series win against the Kansas City Royals (on the road), and will enjoy an off day on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Cubs open up another series on the road by heading to the Nation’s Capital to take on the Washington Nationals.

The Cubbies have quietly been one of the best teams in MLB over the past few weeks, and much like all other organizations across the league, Chicago has been no stranger to roster transactions. Before the Nationals series, the club announced the release of 31 y/o pitcher Paul Campbell.

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Chicago Cubs Officially Release Paul Campbell

According to the Cubs’ AAA transactions tracker (Iowa Cubs), pitcher Paul Campbell was released from the organization on Sunday, Aug. 9.

He has been pitching with Iowa all season and holds an ERA of 7.33 over 66+ innings pitched.

Campbell, 31, actually did have a brief stint in MLB in 2021 with the Miami Marlins, but he posted an ERA of 6.41 across 26+ IP and has been in the minors since.

Injuries have certainly been a part of his career (missed all of 2023), but the shaky minor-league numbers are likely why he hasn’t been back to the Majors in five+ seasons.

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Taking a Look at Paul Campbell’s Career Thus Far

Paul Campbell was drafted in the 21st round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Across seven minor-league seasons, Campbell carries an ERA of 4.08 across 368+ innings pitched and 310 strikeouts.

The past two full seasons in the minors for Campbell have been very shaky, and is likely why he has been released from the organization.

It will be interesting to see if another club takes a shot on him in the coming days/weeks with another minors pact.

The Cubs Right Now…

As noted, the Cubs are set to take on the Washington Nationals in their next series, which should be a strong display of offense on both sides.

Chicago is 5.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central, and the Cubbies are 7-3 in their last 1o contests.

On the road this season, Chicago is 34-26, which is a very solid mark. The Cubs are 69-50 overall this season.

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