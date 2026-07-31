Atlanta Braves Recent Player Cut by Current MLB Team

The Atlanta Braves are set to continue their four-game series with the Washington Nationals on Friday. Atlanta won the first game of the series and has been playing very well since the All-Star break.

On Friday afternoon, some roster news surfaced regarding a former Atlanta Braves player who was released from the organization.

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Ex-Braves Player Chadwick Tromp Cut by Orioles

According to multiple reports, Orioles’ catcher Chadwick Tromp has been designated for assignment by Baltimore to make room for newly acquired catcher Jake Rogers.

Tromp, 31, has played 21 total games this season (with the Braves/Orioles). He’s batting .163 over 49 at-bats on the campaign. His lack of offense made him an obvious DFA candidate, and he can now either be traded, straight-up released, or outrighted to the minors.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams hit the news (regarding Tromp):

“Tromp’s free-swinging, strikeout-prone approach will always leave something to be desired at the plate. He’s walked only three times in his 229 plate appearances as a major leaguer and fanned at a near-30% clip. He has a bit of pop in his bat when he does make contact, however, and he’s a quality framer with average caught-stealing rates and decent marks for his ability to block balls in the dirt.”

Before his brief stint with the Orioles this season, Tromp played in parts of five seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

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Chadwick Tromp’s Time with the Braves

I will write this every time there is a piece of roster news regarding Chadwick Tromp, but it’s important to note he had at least one moment with the Atlanta Braves this season, which came in May when he recorded a walk-off single against the Nationals.

Over those five seasons with Atlanta, however, Tromp didn’t provide much at the plate either.

He batted .225 with 0 home runs, 1o doubles, and an OPS+ of 53 over 102 at-bats.

In seven MLB seasons, Tromp’s career average is .208 over 221 total at-bats. He hit four home runs as a rookie with the Giants in 2020, but has hit just two in the six years following.

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