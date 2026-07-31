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Atlanta Braves Recent Player Cut by Current MLB Team

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Washington Nationals v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JUNE 27: Drew Millas #14 of the Washington Nationals is tagged out trying to score in the sixth inning by Chadwick Tromp #41 of the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 27, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are set to continue their four-game series with the Washington Nationals on Friday. Atlanta won the first game of the series and has been playing very well since the All-Star break.

On Friday afternoon, some roster news surfaced regarding a former Atlanta Braves player who was released from the organization.

More MLB on Heavy: Former Atlanta Braves 8-Year Pitcher Traded to Twins in Major MLB Move

Ex-Braves Player Chadwick Tromp Cut by Orioles

Chicago White Sox v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JUNE 29: Chadwick Tromp #41, Adley Rutschman #35, Pete Alonso #25 and Gunnar Henderson #2 of the Baltimore Orioles look on during the ninth inning of the game against the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 29, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, Orioles’ catcher Chadwick Tromp has been designated for assignment by Baltimore to make room for newly acquired catcher Jake Rogers.

Tromp, 31, has played 21 total games this season (with the Braves/Orioles). He’s batting .163 over 49 at-bats on the campaign. His lack of offense made him an obvious DFA candidate, and he can now either be traded, straight-up released, or outrighted to the minors.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams hit the news (regarding Tromp):

“Tromp’s free-swinging, strikeout-prone approach will always leave something to be desired at the plate. He’s walked only three times in his 229 plate appearances as a major leaguer and fanned at a near-30% clip. He has a bit of pop in his bat when he does make contact, however, and he’s a quality framer with average caught-stealing rates and decent marks for his ability to block balls in the dirt.”

Before his brief stint with the Orioles this season, Tromp played in parts of five seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Trade AJ Minter to Twins in Blockbuster Move

Chadwick Tromp’s Time with the Braves

Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees

GettyTAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Chadwick Tromp #38 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the third inning against the New York Yankees during a Grapefruit League spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 26, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

I will write this every time there is a piece of roster news regarding Chadwick Tromp, but it’s important to note he had at least one moment with the Atlanta Braves this season, which came in May when he recorded a walk-off single against the Nationals.

Over those five seasons with Atlanta, however, Tromp didn’t provide much at the plate either.

He batted .225 with 0 home runs, 1o doubles, and an OPS+ of 53 over 102 at-bats.

In seven MLB seasons, Tromp’s career average is .208 over 221 total at-bats. He hit four home runs as a rookie with the Giants in 2020, but has hit just two in the six years following.

More MLB on Heavy: Houston Astros Cut Ties with 4-Year MLB Player Before Rangers Series

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Recent Player Cut by Current MLB Team

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