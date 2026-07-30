Houston Astros Cut Ties with 4-Year MLB Player Before Rangers Series

After sweeping the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week, the Houston Astros are set to open up a huge 3-game weekend series with the Texas Rangers, which has major first-place implications.

Houston sits just 0.5 games back of the Rangers for first place in the AL West, and it’s a big-time showdown in the American League.

Before the Rangers series begins (on Friday), reports surfaced that the Houston Astros are moving on from J.P France.

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Astros Releasing J.P. France

According to reports from Chandler Rome of The Athletic, the Astros are going to release 4-year pitcher J.P. France from their organization.

He’s spent much of 2026 with the organization’s AAA club.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright provided this insight on France’s time with the Stros:

“The 31-year-old France has contributed with the Astros in each of the past four seasons. After making 23 starts as a rookie in 2023, his opportunities have dwindled. France made five starts in 2024. He’s made five relief appearances across the past two years.”

“France was having a decent campaign at Triple-A. He compiled a 3.72 ERA across 36 1/3 innings. All but one of France’s 29 outings came as a reliever. The main red flag was control. France had a hefty 14.8% walk rate with Sugar Land.”

MLB.com wrote (on July 30): “Sugar Land Space Cowboys released RHP J.P. France.”

France has pitched 6.2 innings with the Astros this season, but surrendered six earned runs in that sample size, and walked five batters, so as Wright notes, throwing strikes has been difficult for France at whatever level of pro ball he’s playing at.

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J.P. France’s MLB Career to This Point

J.P. France has pitched in parts of four MLB seasons, all with the Houston Astros.

He debuted in 2023 as a starter, and he pitched the most innings of his career during that rookie campaign, where he compiled an ERA of 3.83 over 136+ innings.

However, things have gone south since, and France hasn’t pitched more than 25.1 innings in 2024, 25, or 26.

Across 172+ total innings, he holds an ERA of 4.49 with 132 strikeouts.

Ultimately, with a low strikeout rate and walking 3.4 batters per nine innings, J.P. France was never going to last at the big-league level, and the Astros have opted to give him a release.

As for what’s next, France can sign with any MLB team, and a minors deal could be in his near future, but he will have to prove he can throw strikes in the minors before getting another crack at the Majors.

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