Atlanta Braves Recent Player Signed with New MLB Team

The Atlanta Braves are in a bit of a skid again. After their tough loss to the Pirates on Tuesday evening, the Braves have lost three games in a row, and are just 2.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the NL East.

On Tuesday, the Braves received some roster transaction news on a recent player, who spent some time with Atlanta last season.

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Recent Braves Player Signs with New MLB Team

Per MLB.com’s transactions tracker, Stuart Fairchild has signed a minors deal with the Seattle Mariners.

Stuart Fairchild has spent his 2026 season with the Cleveland Guardians , but he was cut from the team at the end of June and ended up electing MLB free agency. Well, now he’s found a new home out west, with the Mariners.

Stuart Fairchild, never known for his bat, received just 19 at-bats with Cleveland this series, and batted .158 with no extra-base hits.

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Stuart Fairchild with the Atlanta Braves

During the 2025 MLB season, Stuart Fairchild spent some time with the Atlanta Braves. He batted .216 in 51 at-bats with the team, and had four doubles (2 RBI), and an OPS+ of 70.

His career OPS+ (over 610 at-bats) is 86 with 18 HR, 33 doubles, and 69 RBI.

Aside from the Braves and Guardians, Fairchild has also played for the Reds, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners, so it’s actually somewhat of a reunion deal for Fairchild.

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Looking at the Braves Right Now

Looking at the Atlanta Braves right now, they might be in serious trouble. After losing three straight, their struggles have prolonged into July, and with these being the dog days of the MLB season, it’s not a great sign that their pitching staff is totally shot.

Atlanta is still holding onto a division lead, but its fate might be sealed if the Braves do not get a starting pitcher at the MLB trade deadline.

Among other things, the infield could use a left-side upgrade, and the Braves desperately need Ronald Acuña Jr. back ASAP.

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