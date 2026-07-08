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Shohei Ohtani Reaches Major Home Run Milestone in Dodgers-Rockies Game

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Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani bats against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
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Shohei Ohtani will be out of the Dodgers lineup after exiting the previous game with a biceps injury.

Shohei Ohtani has done it! With his first-inning home run against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday evening, Ohtani now has 300 career home runs!

Ohtani wasted no time against Rockies’ starter Michael Lorenzen, and Shohei smashed one of the first good pitches he saw in his first at-bat, so yep, it was a leadoff bomb as well. You honestly run out of things to say about Mr. Ohtani on a nightly basis, but this was a perfect game and opportunity for Shohei to hit his 300th HR, and he does it in front of the home crowd at Dodger Stadium.

Reactions to Shohei Ohtani’s 300th Home Run

Los Angeles Dodgers v Athletics

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 29: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers grounds out to first base against the Athletics in the top of the first inning at Sutter Health Park on June 29, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Here are some reactions across MLB regarding Shohei Ohtani’s laserbeam home run in the first inning of the Rockies-Dodgers game:

@BleacherReport wrote (on 7/7): “SHOHEI OHTANI HITS 300TH CAREER HOME RUN He’s the first Japanese-born player to reach this milestone”
https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/2074680776528949374
The SHO!! Must always go on!
https://twitter.com/MLB/status/2074679752724480119

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Shohei Ohtani Reaches Major Home Run Milestone in Dodgers-Rockies Game

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