Shohei Ohtani Reaches Major Home Run Milestone in Dodgers-Rockies Game

Shohei Ohtani has done it! With his first-inning home run against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday evening, Ohtani now has 300 career home runs!

Ohtani wasted no time against Rockies’ starter Michael Lorenzen, and Shohei smashed one of the first good pitches he saw in his first at-bat, so yep, it was a leadoff bomb as well. You honestly run out of things to say about Mr. Ohtani on a nightly basis, but this was a perfect game and opportunity for Shohei to hit his 300th HR, and he does it in front of the home crowd at Dodger Stadium.

Reactions to Shohei Ohtani’s 300th Home Run

Here are some reactions across MLB regarding Shohei Ohtani’s laserbeam home run in the first inning of the Rockies-Dodgers game:

@BleacherReport wrote (on 7/7): “SHOHEI OHTANI HITS 300TH CAREER HOME RUN He’s the first Japanese-born player to reach this milestone”

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/2074680776528949374

The SHO!! Must always go on!

https://twitter.com/MLB/status/2074679752724480119