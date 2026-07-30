Recently Cut Atlanta Braves Player Scooped Up By New Team

The Athletics announced that they have claimed left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas off waivers from the Atlanta Braves, the team announced.

As a corresponding move, the Athletics transferred right-hander to the 60-day injured list.

Via Athletics Communications on X: “The A’s have claimed RHP Connor Thomas off waivers from the Atlanta Braves. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Mark Leiter Jr. will be transferred to the 60-day IL.”

To be clear, Thomas is a LHP, not a RHP. The Athletics appear to have made a mistake in their announcement.

There wasn’t any previous news that the Braves had designated Thomas for assignment, but clearly the club placed him on waivers.

Athletics Claim Connor Thomas From Atlanta Braves

The Braves signed Thomas to a minor-league deal this past offseason.

With Atlanta, Thomas made just two appearances, allowing 15 earned runs on 15 hits (four home runs) and six walks in 6 1/3 innings.

More About Connor Thomas

The St. Louis Cardinals selected Thomas in the fifth round (No. 155 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft from Georgia Tech.

Thomas never reached the majors with the Cardinals. The Milwaukee Brewers selected his contract from the Cardinals in the 2024 Rule 5 Draft.

Thomas spent most of the 2025 season on the injured list with left elbow arthritis. He made just two appearances with the Brewers, allowing 12 earned runs on 12 hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.

The southpaw elected free agency after being outrighted this past offseason, allowing him to sign with the Braves.

Athletics Right Now

The Athletics are having a rough season. The club is 10 games back of the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West and 10 games back of the Cleveland Guardians for the third American League Wild Card spot with a 45-63 record. The team has an awful -128 run differential.

The Athletics have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Currently, the Athletics are in the middle of a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox in Sacramento, California. The Red Sox won the first and third games of the series while the Athletics won Game 2. The series finale is slated to begin at 9:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

After completing their four-game series against the Red Sox, the Athletics will host the Detroit Tigers for three games before an off day on Monday, which is the day of the trade deadline. After that, the club will hit the road for a six-game road trip with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds and another against the Red Sox.