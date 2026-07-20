Braves Make Michael Harris II Switch Before Padres Game

The Atlanta Braves picked up a series win against the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon after their offensive explosion led to eight runs.

Now, on Monday, the Braves welcome the San Diego Padres into town for a four-game set. Atlanta will roll with Bryce Elder (5-6, 4.12 ERA, 86 SO) as their series-opening starter on Monday, and the Padres are going with JP Sears.

Before the Padres game, the Braves released their lineup, and with a southpaw going for San Diego, there are some notable changes, including with Michael Harris II.

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Michael Harris II Batting Fifth on Monday

Michael Harris II has been the Atlanta Braves cleanup hitter for the last several games.

On Monday, manager Walt Weiss is opting to go with a bit of a lineup switch, which includes Michael Harris II being bumped down one spot in the batting order.

Here is the full Braves lineup for 7/20, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Braves 7/20: “D. Baldwin DH O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B A. Riley 3B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF J. Bart C J. Jarvis SS E. White RF B. Elder SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Austin Riley gets a big bump to the cleanup spot, while Eli White gets the start in right field, and Jim Jarvis gets another start at shortstop.

Against the left-handed Sears, there are a couple more right-handed batters in the order for the Bravos on Monday.

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Michael Harris II’s 2026 Season

There arguably wasn’t a bigger All-Star snub across Major League Baseball than Michael Harris II, who has had a fabulous season with the Braves in his fifth MLB season.

He’s batting .301 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs, 48 runs scored, 105 hits, and an OPS+ of 126.

If the Braves are going to stave off the Phillies for the NL East crown, Michael Harris II will be a big part of it, as his solid production at the plate has already been a major catalyst for Atlanta this season.

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