Atlanta Braves Release 3-Year MLB Player Before Pirates Series

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

The Braves are coming off a series where they split four games with the New York Mets (at home).

ATL Braves Release 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of their series with the Pirates, the Braves announced a handful of roster moves.

One of those decisions included releasing Daysbel Hernández.

The Braves wrote (via X): “The #Braves today selected LHP Connor Thomas to the major league roster and optioned RHP Owen Murphy to Triple-A Gwinnett. To make room on the 40-man roster, the club released RHP Daysbel Hernández. Atlanta also recalled RHP James Karinchak and placed RHP Tyler Kinley on the paternity list.”

Hernández has spent three seasons in the MLB (all with the Braves).

He had not appeared in a game this year.

The 29-year-old has gone 8-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 59 career games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s latest roster moves:

Mark Bowman: “James Karinchak is back and Owen Murphy was sent back down because he wouldn’t be available for a few days after pitching last night. Kinley joins Eli White on the paternity list”

@ShortStopBall: “Somebody take the remote away from AA – he’s just pressing buttons.”

680 The Fan: “Connor Thomas, 28, has appeared in 2 career MLB games, posting a 20.25 ERA with 5 strikeouts over 5.1 innings. Thomas has earned another shot after posting a 1.54 ERA over 35.0 innings across Triple-A Gwinnett and High-A Rome this season, allowing just 6 earned runs with 29 strikeouts.”

@BeaneaterB: “Daysbel Hernandez being released hurts.”

@weaver_cards: “Hate to see Owen go back down and hate to see Daysbel released… but it’s gonna be really cool to see a guy I grew up with and played with my whole life pitch for the big league club. Congrats CT!!”

Braves Right Now

The Braves are at the top of the National League East with a 52-37 record in 89 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and 25-19 in 44 games on the road).