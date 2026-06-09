Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before White Sox Series

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox will open up a series at Rate Field in Illinois.

The Braves most recently beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home) by a score of 3-2.

Austin Riley (who batted 6th) finished with two strikeouts in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/9 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón SS D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Wynns C G. Holmes SP”

Riley has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order on Tuesday.

The two-time MLB All-Star has struggled for most of the 2026 season.

He comes into the night batting .208 with 50 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 66 games.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Tuesday’s lineup for the Braves:

@ChoppinBravos: “The lineup is honestly solid agaisnt RHP and when Drake gets back it’ll be even better. Maybe they can get HSK and even Murphy going agaisnt LHP and of course Ronnie and Riley….. Grant Holmes is going to have to grind one out and keep the ball in the yard.”

@BraveYardShift: “Kim once again will be on the bench today, Dubón at short”

Harrison Smajovits: “Michael Harris II is in the lineup for the #Braves”

@CarlaMayTN: “What a year! The Braves are still the best team in baseball.”

The Braves have had an incredible year after missing the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They come into the night with a 45-21 record in 66 games, which has them at the top of the National League East.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 8-2 (and they are 23-10 in 33 games on the road).

Following their series with the White Sox, they will play Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.