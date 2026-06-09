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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before White Sox Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 7: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Orlando Arcia #11 after hitting a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on August 7, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox will open up a series at Rate Field in Illinois.

The Braves most recently beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (at home) by a score of 3-2.

Austin Riley (who batted 6th) finished with two strikeouts in three at-bats.

Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves bats during the eighth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Tuesday’s game, the Braves have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Braves 6/9 R. Acuña Jr. RF M. Harris II CF M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Dubón SS D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski LF A. Wynns C G. Holmes SP”

Riley has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order on Tuesday.

The two-time MLB All-Star has struggled for most of the 2026 season.

He comes into the night batting .208 with 50 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBI’s, 31 runs and four stolen bases in 66 games.

Social Media Reacts To Tuesday’s Lineup

GettyAustin Riley #27 and Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate their win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about Tuesday’s lineup for the Braves:

@ChoppinBravos: “The lineup is honestly solid agaisnt RHP and when Drake gets back it’ll be even better. Maybe they can get HSK and even Murphy going agaisnt LHP and of course Ronnie and Riley….. Grant Holmes is going to have to grind one out and keep the ball in the yard.”

@BraveYardShift: “Kim once again will be on the bench today, Dubón at short”

Harrison Smajovits:Michael Harris II is in the lineup for the #Braves”

@CarlaMayTN: “What a year! The Braves are still the best team in baseball.”

GettyDominic Smith #8 reacts as Jorge Mateo #2 of the Atlanta Braves slides in to score during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on June 7, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves have had an incredible year after missing the 2025 MLB playoffs.

They come into the night with a 45-21 record in 66 games, which has them at the top of the National League East.

Over their last ten games, the Braves have gone 8-2 (and they are 23-10 in 33 games on the road).

Following their series with the White Sox, they will play Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Austin Riley Change Before White Sox Series

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