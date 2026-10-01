Ronald Acuña Jr. and Brother Made Unique MLB Playoff History During WC Round

The Atlanta Braves, after their 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, will play with their season on the line on Thursday (time still pending).

Speaking to the Chicago White Sox, who are competing on the American League side of the bracket, they advanced to the ALDS with a sweep over the Houston Astros.

Why am I bringing up the White Sox? Because they have the Atlanta Braves’ star Ronald Acuña Jr.’s brother, Luisangel Acuña, on their team, and on Wednesday, the pair of brothers etched their names in MLB playoff history!

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Ronald Acuña Jr. & Brother Make MLB Playoff History During Wild Card Round

This wild brother-and-brother stat is courtesy of Sarah Langs, who always does great work when it comes to finding unique tidbits of MLB history.

“Luisangel Acuña and Ronald Acuña Jr. are the first brothers with multiple SB each in the same postseason … let alone on the same day! They’re the first bros to each have a 2-SB inning in their PS careers 3rd bros w/2+ career PS SB each (Boones, Gurriels)”

Ronald Acuña Jr. stole two bases in the first inning of the Braves-Phillies game, and Luisangel did the same in his contest against the Astros (just not in the 1st inning).

That’s quite the unique piece of history for the two Acuña brothers to make!

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Atlanta Braves Fans Calling on Ronald Acuña Jr. To Have Signature Moment vs. Phillies

Atlanta Braves fans are calling on superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. to have a huge moment in game three against the Phillies.

While RAJ has put his mark on this series with a couple of hits and runs scored, Braves fans are still hoping for a huge swing from their former MVP, and one that could lift Atlanta to the NLDS.

Acuña Jr. will get that chance on Thursday, as the Braves season is on the line, and many fans will have a close eye on Ronald’s at-bats and how he performs in the field.

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