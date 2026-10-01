ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Speaking to the Chicago White Sox, who are competing on the American League side of the bracket, they advanced to the ALDS with a sweep over the Houston Astros.
Why am I bringing up the White Sox? Because they have the Atlanta Braves’ star Ronald Acuña Jr.’s brother, Luisangel Acuña, on their team, and on Wednesday, the pair of brothers etched their names in MLB playoff history!
“Luisangel Acuña and Ronald Acuña Jr. are the first brothers with multiple SB each in the same postseason … let alone on the same day! They’re the first bros to each have a 2-SB inning in their PS careers 3rd bros w/2+ career PS SB each (Boones, Gurriels)”
Ronald Acuña Jr. stole two bases in the first inning of the Braves-Phillies game, and Luisangel did the same in his contest against the Astros (just not in the 1st inning).
That’s quite the unique piece of history for the two Acuña brothers to make!
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Atlanta Braves, after their 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, will play with their season on the line on Thursday (time still pending). Speaking to the Chicago White Sox, who are competing on the American League side of the bracket, they advanced to the ALDS with a sweep over the Houston Astros. Why am […]
Ronald Acuña Jr. and Brother Made Unique MLB Playoff History During WC Round