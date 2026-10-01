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Ronald Acuña Jr. and Brother Made Unique MLB Playoff History During WC Round

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves, after their 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, will play with their season on the line on Thursday (time still pending).

Speaking to the Chicago White Sox, who are competing on the American League side of the bracket, they advanced to the ALDS with a sweep over the Houston Astros.

Why am I bringing up the White Sox? Because they have the Atlanta Braves’ star Ronald Acuña Jr.’s brother, Luisangel Acuña, on their team, and on Wednesday, the pair of brothers etched their names in MLB playoff history!

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Ronald Acuña Jr. & Brother Make MLB Playoff History During Wild Card Round

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a stolen base against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This wild brother-and-brother stat is courtesy of Sarah Langs, who always does great work when it comes to finding unique tidbits of MLB history.

@SlangsOnSports wrote (about the Acuña brothers): 
“Luisangel Acuña and Ronald Acuña Jr. are the first brothers with multiple SB each in the same postseason … let alone on the same day! They’re the first bros to each have a 2-SB inning in their PS careers 3rd bros w/2+ career PS SB each (Boones, Gurriels)”
Ronald Acuña Jr. stole two bases in the first inning of the Braves-Phillies game, and Luisangel did the same in his contest against the Astros (just not in the 1st inning).
That’s quite the unique piece of history for the two Acuña brothers to make!
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Atlanta Braves Fans Calling on Ronald Acuña Jr. To Have Signature Moment vs. Phillies

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game One
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13, Michael Harris II #23, and Mike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves fans are calling on superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. to have a huge moment in game three against the Phillies.

While RAJ has put his mark on this series with a couple of hits and runs scored, Braves fans are still hoping for a huge swing from their former MVP, and one that could lift Atlanta to the NLDS.

Acuña Jr. will get that chance on Thursday, as the Braves season is on the line, and many fans will have a close eye on Ronald’s at-bats and how he performs in the field.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Ronald Acuña Jr. and Brother Made Unique MLB Playoff History During WC Round

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