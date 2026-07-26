Ronald Acuña Jr. Status in Minor League Game Could Reveal His Return to Atlanta Braves Lineup

As the Atlanta Braves wrap up their series with the Baltimore Orioles, the Braves fan base is wondering when Ronald Acuña Jr. will return to the everyday lineup.

Ronald himself made it very clear on Saturday that he is ready to return by saying:

“I’m feeling much better, way better than before…..Ready to go.”

There’s a strong chance that he will be activated on Monday for the Braves series against the New York Mets (on the road). And the latest lineup decision ahead of the Gwinnett Stripers’ Sunday contest may reveal that return being very imminent.

Update: Manager Walt Weiss did not provide any status update on Ronald Acuña Jr. after the Braves’ most recent win.

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Ronald Acuña Jr. Absent from Stripers Lineup on Sunday

“Manager Walt Weiss will speak to the media shortly after the Braves 3-2 over the Baltimore Orioles”

However, when the Gwinnett Stripers revealed their lineup for 7/26’s contest vs. the Iowa Cubs, Acuña Jr. is notably not in it, which inadvertently reveals he could be done playing minor league games.

Braves reporter Barrett Salle then wrote: “Ronald Acuña Jr. is not in the Stripers lineup today. Is that a sign?!?!?!”

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More on Ronald Acuña Jr…

The original indication was that Ronald Acuña Jr. would be activated during this series against the Orioles, but the coaching staff must have deemed that it would be better for him to rejoin the team in New York.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was placed on the 10-day IL back on June 10, and has not played an MLB game since. It was a grade 1 hamstring strain for Acuña Jr., which does take a few weeks to heal + his recent rehab assignment.

Over 195 at-bats this season, Acuña Jr. is batting .251 with seven home runs, 15 stolen bases, and an OPS of .793.

The power hasn’t been there this season for Acuña, but he’s still made a large impact on the offense when in the batting order, and that was emblematic of when the Braves endured a rough stretch of offense during June and into July; however, Atlanta’s offense does appear to be back on track.

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