Atlanta Braves Reveal Austin Riley Change Before Orioles Game

The Atlanta Braves picked up a big come-from-behind win against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday evening, and the Braves won 7-6 thanks to a huge 3-run home run by Matt Olson in the 10th inning, which pushed Atlanta’s division lead to 5+ games over the Philadelphia Phillies.

On Saturday, the series rolls right along, and for the Braves, it will be Bryce Elder (6-6, 4.06 ERA, 90 SO) taking the ball in game two, and the Orioles will send out Brandon Young to get the start.

Also, before the Orioles game, Atlanta revealed its lineup, which features a slight Austin Riley change.

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Austin Riley Batting 7th on Saturday

Austin Riley, who batted sixth on Friday evening, has been bumped down one spot in the Braves batting order.

Here is the full lineup, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB, for the Braves game against the Orioles on 7/25:

Braves 7/25: “D. Baldwin C O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS B. Elder SP”

1-5 in the Braves order is exactly the same as Friday night, and the only real change is Austin Riley sliding down one spot.

The Orioles lineup has also been released, and it looks like this:

Orioles 7/25: “D. Beavers RF P. Alonso 1B G. Henderson SS T. Ward LF C. Encarnacion-Strand 3B L. Taveras CF T. O’Neill DH J. Holliday 2B C. Tromp C B. Young SP”

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Austin Riley/The Braves This Season

The Atlanta Braves are currently 61-42 this season and have hit a nice little hot streak, winning 7 of their last 10 games. The offense looks to be back on track, and the Braves’ rotation has turned in several solid outings in a row.

As for Austin Riley, he’s still looking to become more productive at the dish, but it hasn’t mattered all that much.

Over 374 at-bats, Riley is batting .219 with 12 home runs, 82 hits, and an OPS+ of 80. His career numbers are MUCH better than that, but if Austin Riley can just figure it out (somewhat) before October, the Braves look really good on paper.

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