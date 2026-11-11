Ronald Acuna Jr. Has Personal News Emerge After Braves Announcement

The Atlanta Braves shut down the Ronald Acuna Jr. trade chatter Tuesday.

“We are not trading Ronald Acuna Jr. Put it in bold,” President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said.

The talk followed an injury-marred season for the 28-year-old outfielder. Acuna hit .255 with 20 home runs, 55 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

Atlanta won the National League East at 94-68. Acuna went 3-for-24 in seven playoff games, with no home runs or RBIs.

With the trade rumors put to rest, Acuna can completely focus on his offseason. News related to that surfaced online.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Has Personal News Emerge

Acuna will take part in the 24th Festival Jonrón Pepsi on Monday, Nov. 30. The home run derby takes place at Estadio Universitario in Caracas.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. in Caracas, which is 5:30 p.m. ET.

The derby is an exhibition for top Venezuelan hitters, who compete to hit the most home runs. It takes place during a break in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League season.

Acuna has won the derby twice, in 2022 and 2023. His 2022 win came at Estadio Universitario. A third title would tie him with Eliezer Alfonzo for the most in event history.

Pepsi Venezuela first confirmed Acuna, Jackson Chourio, Maikel Garcia, Andres Chaparro and Gabriel Moreno. Organizers announced the full field Monday.

The field adds Ethan Salas, Francisco Renteria, Eugenio Suarez and Willson Contreras. A 10th spot goes to the Venezuelan league’s home run leader when the event arrives.

The night also includes a musical performance. Venezuelan singer Alleh will perform live.

Tickets cost between $3 and $51, depending on the section.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Aims for 2027 Rebound With Tatis Sr.

Acuna wants a bounce-back season in 2027 and he is leaning on a familiar trainer. He will train this winter with Fernando Tatis Sr., the father of San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

Acuna plans to head to the stadium every day now that Tatis Sr. is in La Guaira, which is his hometown.

“The year I won MVP, I trained during the offseason with him,” Acuna said.

He signed an eight-year, $100 million contract in 2019. Atlanta can keep him through 2028 by exercising the final $17 million club option.