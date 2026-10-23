Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. Has Career News Emerge Amid MLB Offseason

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s future with the Atlanta Braves remains in doubt after a quiet October. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat them three games to one in the National League Division Series. Acuna went 2-for-15 in that series.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal said in September that he does not expect the Braves to extend the 28-year-old. He cited Acuna’s injury history and the cheap deal Atlanta controls for two more years.

Acuna signed an eight-year, $100 million contract in 2019. The Braves hold club options for 2027 and 2028 worth $17 million each.

Now a former MLB outfielder has made a claim about Acuna’s own wishes.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Has Career News Emerge

Former MLB outfielder Cameron Maybin claimed on X on Oct. 11 that Acuna wants out of Atlanta. Maybin played 15 seasons in the majors, including 2019 with the New York Yankees.

Maybin first suggested the Yankees move on from Giancarlo Stanton and pursue Acuna. He proposed shifting Aaron Judge to primary designated hitter or right field to keep him healthy.

A fan then asked whether Atlanta would trade its superstar. Maybin replied, “Apparently he wants out.”

Acuna also drew attention after the Braves’ elimination. He removed Braves-related posts from his Instagram account. He also changed his profile picture to a black image reading “desconectado,” Spanish for “disconnected.”

Acuna addressed his future after the loss, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He said, “I want to stay here, that hasn’t changed. But I can’t control that.”

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on the Bleacher Report app that teams will inquire about Acuna. Heyman called an actual trade a “major longshot.”

Ronald Acuna Plans Offseason Work With Fernando Tatis Sr.

Acuna revealed his offseason plans on his podcast, “La Bestia.” He said, “I’m going to train throughout the entire offseason with Fernando Tatis Sr.” He will head to the stadium every day, with Tatis Sr. now in La Guaira.

Tatis Sr. is the father of San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. The Tiburones de La Guaira named Tatis Sr. their manager in April.

Acuna said he also trained with Tatis Sr. the year he won MVP. That was 2023, when right fielder won the National League MVP award unanimously. He hit .337 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and 73 stolen bases that season. He became the first player in MLB history with 40 home runs and 70 steals in one season.