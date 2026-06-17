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Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move During Giants Series

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Anthony Molina #61 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants during the continuation of a game from June 16, at Truist Park at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park.

They lost the first game of the day by a score of 7-2.

Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks with Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants following the suspension of the game at Truist Park on June 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s game, the Braves announced a series of roster moves.

Via Mark Bowman of MLB.com: “Cookie Carrasco and catcher Jair Camargo (27th man) will join the Braves roster for the second game. Camargo provides length in the pen. Camargo’s presence will allow Baldwin to stay in the DH spot if something happens to Leon in the second game”

The Braves also optioned Anthony Molina.

He allowed two earned runs in 2.0 innings on Wednesday afternoon.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “#Braves are adding Carlos Carrasco and optioning Anthony Molina to Gwinnett. They’re promoting catcher Jair Camargo as the extra man for Game 2. Walt Weiss said they want to avoid putting Drake Baldwin behind the plate again today.”

Looking At Carrasco

GettyCarlos Carrasco #59 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 07, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Carrasco is in the middle of his 17th MLB season (and second with the Braves).

He has also had stints with the New York Mets, New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

Right now, Carrasco is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in five games.

Looking At Camargo

GettyJair Camargo #85 of the Minnesota Twins reacts to his strikeout against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning at Target Field on April 20, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Camargo has yet to make his Braves debut.

He appeared in five games for the Minnesota Twins during the 2024 season.

Social Media Reacts To Roster Move

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@tlschwerz: “Former Twins catcher Jair Camargo is back in the big leagues for the first time since 2024. He’s still looking for his first big league hit after going 0-6 in his first 5 games.”

@PrintTheHouse: “I have to watch Sandy Leon at bats today 😭😭😭😭😭😭”

@RealAGon7: “Not opposed to Carmago but why keep Sandy and Tellez both on the roster to sit the bench when they need OF help?”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move During Giants Series

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