Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move During Giants Series

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves will play the second game of their series with the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park.

They lost the first game of the day by a score of 7-2.

Atlanta Braves Announce Roster Move

Ahead of Wednesday night’s game, the Braves announced a series of roster moves.

Via Mark Bowman of MLB.com: “Cookie Carrasco and catcher Jair Camargo (27th man) will join the Braves roster for the second game. Camargo provides length in the pen. Camargo’s presence will allow Baldwin to stay in the DH spot if something happens to Leon in the second game”

The Braves also optioned Anthony Molina.

He allowed two earned runs in 2.0 innings on Wednesday afternoon.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote: “#Braves are adding Carlos Carrasco and optioning Anthony Molina to Gwinnett. They’re promoting catcher Jair Camargo as the extra man for Game 2. Walt Weiss said they want to avoid putting Drake Baldwin behind the plate again today.”

Looking At Carrasco

Carrasco is in the middle of his 17th MLB season (and second with the Braves).

He has also had stints with the New York Mets, New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

Right now, Carrasco is 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in five games.

Looking At Camargo

Camargo has yet to make his Braves debut.

He appeared in five games for the Minnesota Twins during the 2024 season.

Social Media Reacts To Roster Move

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@tlschwerz: “Former Twins catcher Jair Camargo is back in the big leagues for the first time since 2024. He’s still looking for his first big league hit after going 0-6 in his first 5 games.”

@PrintTheHouse: “I have to watch Sandy Leon at bats today 😭😭😭😭😭😭”

@RealAGon7: “Not opposed to Carmago but why keep Sandy and Tellez both on the roster to sit the bench when they need OF help?”