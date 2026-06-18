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Shocking Ha-Seong Kim Decision Atlanta Braves Must Consider After Recent News

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 18: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a two-run homer in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on July 18, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves were supposed to play the third game of their series with the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park.

They most recently lost both of their games on Wednesday.

However, Thursday’s game has now been postponed.

The Braves wrote (via X): “Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. This game will now be played on Monday, August 31st at 6:05 PM ET.   All tickets from tonight’s postponed game will be valid for the rescheduled game on August 31.”

Ha-Seong Kim Struggling

GettyHa-Seong Kim #7 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on May 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During Wednesday’s first game, Ha-Seong Kim got the start at shortstop.

He finished with one walk, two strikeouts and no hits.

The 30-year-old has struggled in a big way this season, which has made him one of the hottest topics in Braves world.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote (on Wednesday): “Ha-Seong Kim has played in just 6 of the #Braves’ last 16 games and gone 1-for-17 in those limited looks. With Ronald Acuña out and Michael Harris dealing with a back issue, Mauricio Dubón is needed in the OF, but there’s little reason not to give Jorge Mateo the AB’s at SS.”

The six-year veteran is currently making $20 million this season (and will become a free agent for 2027).

Shocking Kim Decision Braves Must Consider

GettyHa-Seong Kim #9 of the Atlanta Braves makes a leaping throw to first base against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in game one of a split doubleheader at Nationals Park on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC.

At this point, no one is likely to take on Kim’s salary for the 2026 season.

He is batting just .085 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base.

The Braves are trying to win a World Series, so they need all the roster space they can get.

It’s safe to say that the team should consider designating Kim for assignment.

Eating his salary will be a tough pill to swallow, but it’s worth it for a roster spot.

Who Should They Replace Him With?

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 26: Orlando Arcia #11 of the Minnesota Twins at bat against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Recently, Orlando Arcia was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins.

He went unclaimed on waivers (and is now back with their Triple-A affiliate)

Dan Hayes of The Athletic wrote: “Orlando Arcia cleared waivers and will accept an assignment to Triple-A St. Paul. He’s set to report tomorrow.”

The Braves could get likely get Arcia for little to nothing in a deal with the Twins.

He is currently batting .271 with 13 hits, one home run, two RBIs and six runs in 19 games this year.

GettyOrlando Arcia #11 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after a walk against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Arcia spent part of five years with the Braves.

He helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series (and made the 2023 All-Star Game).

The 31-year-old would be ideal depth to add to their organization as they make their postseason push.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Shocking Ha-Seong Kim Decision Atlanta Braves Must Consider After Recent News

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