Shocking Ha-Seong Kim Decision Atlanta Braves Must Consider After Recent News

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Braves were supposed to play the third game of their series with the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park.

They most recently lost both of their games on Wednesday.

However, Thursday’s game has now been postponed.

The Braves wrote (via X): “Tonight’s game against the San Francisco Giants has been postponed due to forecasted inclement weather. This game will now be played on Monday, August 31st at 6:05 PM ET. All tickets from tonight’s postponed game will be valid for the rescheduled game on August 31.”

Ha-Seong Kim Struggling

During Wednesday’s first game, Ha-Seong Kim got the start at shortstop.

He finished with one walk, two strikeouts and no hits.

The 30-year-old has struggled in a big way this season, which has made him one of the hottest topics in Braves world.

Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game wrote (on Wednesday): “Ha-Seong Kim has played in just 6 of the #Braves’ last 16 games and gone 1-for-17 in those limited looks. With Ronald Acuña out and Michael Harris dealing with a back issue, Mauricio Dubón is needed in the OF, but there’s little reason not to give Jorge Mateo the AB’s at SS.”

The six-year veteran is currently making $20 million this season (and will become a free agent for 2027).

Shocking Kim Decision Braves Must Consider

At this point, no one is likely to take on Kim’s salary for the 2026 season.

He is batting just .085 with five hits, three RBIs, four runs and one stolen base.

The Braves are trying to win a World Series, so they need all the roster space they can get.

It’s safe to say that the team should consider designating Kim for assignment.

Eating his salary will be a tough pill to swallow, but it’s worth it for a roster spot.

Who Should They Replace Him With?

Recently, Orlando Arcia was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins.

He went unclaimed on waivers (and is now back with their Triple-A affiliate)

Dan Hayes of The Athletic wrote: “Orlando Arcia cleared waivers and will accept an assignment to Triple-A St. Paul. He’s set to report tomorrow.”

The Braves could get likely get Arcia for little to nothing in a deal with the Twins.

He is currently batting .271 with 13 hits, one home run, two RBIs and six runs in 19 games this year.

Arcia spent part of five years with the Braves.

He helped the franchise win the 2021 World Series (and made the 2023 All-Star Game).

The 31-year-old would be ideal depth to add to their organization as they make their postseason push.