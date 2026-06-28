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Atlanta Braves Sign 17-Year MLB Veteran Carlos Santana

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Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Carlos Santana #41 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the San Francisco Giants in a three-game weekend series.

After losing 5-0 on Saturday, the Braves-Giants will head for a rubber match on Sunday afternoon (in San Fran).

During the series, Atlanta has made a notable signing.

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Atlanta Braves Bring in Carlos Santana

Detroit Tigers v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 31: Carlos Santana #41 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Detroit Tigers during the MLB game at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Tigers 7-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As of Saturday evening, the Atlanta Braves have signed Carlos Santana to a minors deal. He had been DFA’d by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and cleared release waivers and eventually elected MLB free agency.

Jeff Passan wrote (on 6/27): 

“Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN. Santana, 40, will head to Triple-A, where he provides insurance for Atlanta and can try to get back to the big leagues after being released by Arizona.”

Santana, 40, has not appeared in many games this season, but he’s a 17-year MLB veteran who has played for several teams across his career.

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Carlos Santana’s MLB Career

Detroit Tigers v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 31: Carlos Santana #41 of the Arizona Diamondbacks bats against the Detroit Tigers during the MLB game at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Tigers 7-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Carlos Santana is a 1X MLB All-Star with 335 career home runs across 2212 total games.

Santana’s lifetime average is .240 with an OPS+ of 111.

In 24 at-bats this season with the Diamondbacks, Santana recorded just two hits, which is a trend that’s last the last two seasons, as it seems like age has caught up with the veteran first baseman.

Nonetheless, it’s an interesting signing for the Braves, and Santana could be a good depth piece in the organization. Stay on the lookout for more Braves roster moves in the coming days.

It’s really unclear what the Braves’ plans for Carlos Santana are, but he will be getting another shot with his 10th MLB franchise.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Atlanta Braves Sign 17-Year MLB Veteran Carlos Santana

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