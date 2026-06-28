Atlanta Braves Sign 17-Year MLB Veteran Carlos Santana

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the San Francisco Giants in a three-game weekend series.

After losing 5-0 on Saturday, the Braves-Giants will head for a rubber match on Sunday afternoon (in San Fran).

During the series, Atlanta has made a notable signing.

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Atlanta Braves Bring in Carlos Santana

As of Saturday evening, the Atlanta Braves have signed Carlos Santana to a minors deal. He had been DFA’d by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and cleared release waivers and eventually elected MLB free agency.

Jeff Passan wrote (on 6/27):

“Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN. Santana, 40, will head to Triple-A, where he provides insurance for Atlanta and can try to get back to the big leagues after being released by Arizona.”

Santana, 40, has not appeared in many games this season, but he’s a 17-year MLB veteran who has played for several teams across his career.

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Carlos Santana’s MLB Career

Carlos Santana is a 1X MLB All-Star with 335 career home runs across 2212 total games.

Santana’s lifetime average is .240 with an OPS+ of 111.

In 24 at-bats this season with the Diamondbacks, Santana recorded just two hits, which is a trend that’s last the last two seasons, as it seems like age has caught up with the veteran first baseman.

Nonetheless, it’s an interesting signing for the Braves, and Santana could be a good depth piece in the organization. Stay on the lookout for more Braves roster moves in the coming days.

It’s really unclear what the Braves’ plans for Carlos Santana are, but he will be getting another shot with his 10th MLB franchise.