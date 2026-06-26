New York Mets Broadcaster Shares Strong Reaction to Carlos Mendoza Firing

The verdict is in! And the New York Mets have decided to fire manager Carlos Mendoza after the atrocious start to the Metropolitans 2026 season, and after a new rock bottom (being swept and embarrassed by the Chicago Cubs in a four-game set at Citi Field), the Mets are deciding to part with Mendoza. The New York Mets have been among the worst teams in MLB since this point last year, and it was really time, whether it was his fault or not, for Mendoza to go.

Now, the reactions across the MLB landscape are starting to pour in from all angles, and one perspective that’s worth a mention (for all the right reasons) is Mets broadcaster, Gary Cohen. Cohen has been with the Mets every step of the way this season and is perhaps one of the closest individuals to the team.

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Mets Broadcaster Reacts to Carlos Mendoza Decision

Gary Cohen sent a very strong reaction to the Carlos Mendoza news via his social media account:

“He’s probably the least culpable of everybody that has contributed to this morass of a season that the Mets are in…but they had to do something. This is the move that teams make.”

Here is ESPN’s MLB reporter Tim Kurkjian’s reaction:

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Looking at the New York Mets Right Now

The New York Mets have had a disastrous 2026 season, which has them in last place in the NL East.

Things have just compounded on top of things, and it didn’t get off to a great start with a 10+ game losing streak in April, but then Francisco Lindor went down with a calf injury, and several players have not performed @ all, and Mendoza ends up taking the ultimate blame.

I mean, the Mets made moves for Luis Robert Jr. (has barely played), Tobias Myers/Freddy Peralta (both struggled), and Marcus Semien (well below league average hitter). Those were David Stearns doing, and then on top of that, New York’s front office signed players like Jorge Polanco to extensions. Polanco has played just 14 games this season.

New York is 34-47, basically on track to lose nearly 100 games, and sit 15 games back of first place in late-June. This was a team constructed to WIN, obviously, and that just hasn’t happened.

At this point, if Stearns wants to salvage his job as well, major trades need to happen, and an entire reset in Flushing, Queens, should be on the horizon.

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