Atlanta Braves Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin an extremely important four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. With the Braves holding a four-game lead over the Phillies for first place in the National League East, this weekend could have major playoff implications.

In other Braves news, Atlanta quietly announced the signing of a nine-year MLB veteran before this weekend’s series.

Atlanta Braves Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran Eric Haase Before Phillies Series

In an under-the-radar move, the Braves signed catcher Eric Haase to a minor-league contract on Tuesday.

Via MLB.com (Sept. 1):

Atlanta Braves signed free agent C Eric Haase to a minor league contract.

C Eric Haase assigned to FCL Braves.

Haase, who has nine years of big-league experience, was released by the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 13.

He signed a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants over the winter. The Giants selected his contract on April 21.

After he slashed just .162/.235/.365 over 29 games with San Francisco, the Giants designated Haase for assignment on July 17. The Giants released Haase after he cleared waivers, allowing him to sign a minor-league deal with the White Sox.

Haase, 33, played for Triple-A Charlotte during his time with the White Sox organization. He never appeared in the majors with the club.

Looking at Eric Haase’s Career

The Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians) selected Haase in the seventh round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Michigan.

Haase made his MLB debit with Cleveland in 2018. He remained with the Cleveland organization through the 2019 season.

Haase played for the Detroit Tigers from 2020 through most of the 2023 season. He rejoined Cleveland for a few games in 2023.

The catcher appeared in 30 games with the Milwaukee Brewers in both 2024 and 2025 before joining the Giants this past offseason.

Haase appears to be a depth piece for Atlanta. The club is just fine at catcher with Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin. But if one of those two catchers suffers an injury before the end of the season, Haase could find himself on the Braves’ big-league roster this year.