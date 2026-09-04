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Atlanta Braves Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Phillies Series

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2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are slated to begin an extremely important four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night. With the Braves holding a four-game lead over the Phillies for first place in the National League East, this weekend could have major playoff implications.

In other Braves news, Atlanta quietly announced the signing of a nine-year MLB veteran before this weekend’s series.

Atlanta Braves Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran Eric Haase Before Phillies Series

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 29: Eric Haase #18 of the San Francisco Giants throws to first base during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 29, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In an under-the-radar move, the Braves signed catcher Eric Haase to a minor-league contract on Tuesday.

Via MLB.com (Sept. 1):

Atlanta Braves signed free agent C Eric Haase to a minor league contract.

C Eric Haase assigned to FCL Braves.

San Francisco Giants v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JUNE 29: Eric Haase #18 of the San Francisco Giants on deck during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 29, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Haase, who has nine years of big-league experience, was released by the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 13.

He signed a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants over the winter. The Giants selected his contract on April 21.

San Francisco Giants v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 04: Eric Haase #18 of the San Francisco Giants hits a grand slam in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

After he slashed just .162/.235/.365 over 29 games with San Francisco, the Giants designated Haase for assignment on July 17. The Giants released Haase after he cleared waivers, allowing him to sign a minor-league deal with the White Sox.

Haase, 33, played for Triple-A Charlotte during his time with the White Sox organization. He never appeared in the majors with the club.

Looking at Eric Haase’s Career

Miami Marlins v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 24: Eric Haase #18 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park on April 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Indians (now the Guardians) selected Haase in the seventh round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Michigan.

Haase made his MLB debit with Cleveland in 2018. He remained with the Cleveland organization through the 2019 season.

Miami Marlins v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JULY 27: Eric Haase #13 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated after scoring in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field on July 27, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Haase played for the Detroit Tigers from 2020 through most of the 2023 season. He rejoined Cleveland for a few games in 2023.

The catcher appeared in 30 games with the Milwaukee Brewers in both 2024 and 2025 before joining the Giants this past offseason.

Haase appears to be a depth piece for Atlanta. The club is just fine at catcher with Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin. But if one of those two catchers suffers an injury before the end of the season, Haase could find himself on the Braves’ big-league roster this year.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran Before Phillies Series

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