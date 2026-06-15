Atlanta Braves Sign Recently Released 2-Year MLB Player Ahead of Giants Series

The Atlanta Braves transaction logs have been filled with catcher news. On Monday, the Atlanta Braves outrighted Austin Wynns and reinstated Drake Baldwin from the IL. Atlanta announced the roster news via social media:

“The #Braves today returned C Drake Baldwin from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list, and outrighted C Austin Wynns to Triple-A Gwinnett.”

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald noted that Wynns may have been put on waivers a couple of days ago:

“That opens an active roster spot for Baldwin and suggests the club put him on waivers a couple of days ago without initially removing him from the roster. The 40-man roster count drops to 39. Wynns has the right to elect free agency though the club didn’t say whether or not he will exercise that right.”

Also, a couple of days ago, it looks like the Braves re-signed Maverick Handley, as it shows on the Braves’ transaction log.

Handley was released by the team on 6/12 and brought back on a minor league contract on 6/13.

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Braves Bring Back Maverick Handley

CBSSports wrote (on 6/15):

“Atlanta released Handley on Friday, but he was a free agent for just one day before opting to return to the organization. He’ll serve as catching depth at Triple-A Gwinnett while Austin Wynns and Sandy Leon are needed at the big-league level until Drake Baldwin (oblique) and Sean Murphy (finger) return from the injured list.”

Handley did not appear in an MLB game with the Atlanta Braves in 2026, but he will continue to serve as a depth catcher in the organization.

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The Atlanta Braves Right Now…

After going a very long time without losing any MLB series, the Atlanta Braves lost their last two series.

However, Atlanta’s 46 wins are still good for the best in baseball, and the Braves are welcoming back Drake Baldwin on Tuesday, which is great news.

Atlanta had been running out the pair of Austin Wynns and Sandy Leon, which offered close to zero offensive production (and seriously, I mean VERY close to ZERO).

So Baldwin could get the Braves’ offense a bit of a jolt. Plus, the Braves will return home after a trip to Chicago and New York, which could also act as a good reset.

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