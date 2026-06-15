Atlanta Braves Demoted 8-Year MLB Player Before Giants Series

The Atlanta Braves, after dropping two of three to the New York Mets this weekend, are opening up a new series in MLB against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta has an off-day on Monday, and the series (at Truist Park) will begin on Tuesday.

Before the series opens up, the Braves announced that they are outrighting catcher Austin Wynns to Triple-A Gwinnett. Drake Baldwin is being reinstated after an IL stint for an oblique injury, but this is a sneaky roster move, as the Braves likely put Wynns on waivers a few days ago before this outright.

However, it’s an expected roster move as one of either Wynns or Sandy Leon was going to be let go to make room for Baldwin.

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Austin Wynns Outrighted to Triple-A in Braves Roster Shuffle

Well, while it’s tough news for Austin Wynns, overall, this is a good sign for the Atlanta Braves, who have scuffled just a little but in Drake Baldwin’s absence, and the offense should see a little bit more stability with a capable catcher who can hit in the lineup.

In Drake Baldwin’s absence, the Braves had little offensive production from their catchers.

Austin Wynns recorded 14 at-bats with the Braves this season, and he got just one hit.

Before being traded to the Braves this season, Wynns was with the Athletics, where he recorded just three hits in 39 at-bats.

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Austin Wynns’ MLB Career

Austin Wynns has spent parts of 8 years in Major League Baseball.

He’s played with seven different MLB organizations (Athletics, Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, and Colorado Rockies).

Wynns has a lifetime batting average of .228 over 298 total games with 19 home runs and 84 RBI, and an OPS+ of 67 in 840 at-bats.

As for what’s next for Austin Wynns? He will likely remain in the minors until he’s either released or needs to fill it at the MLB level if Baldwin gets hurt again.

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