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Philadelphia Phillies Make Roster Decision on 3-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Series

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San Francisco Giants v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 28: Don Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on after a 7-0 win against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up a weekend series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Phillies lost that series and were shut out on Friday and Sunday by the Brew Crew.

Now, on Monday, Philadelphia opens up a critical series against the Miami Marlins in an NL East showdown. Before the Marlins series opens up, the Phillies made a recent roster decision with outfielder Steward Berroa, who was acquired by the Phillies this season.

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Phillies Activate Steward Berroa & Then Option Him…

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 24: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox tags out Steward Berroa #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Fenway Park on June 24, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Per reports by MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, the Phillies outfielder has been activated off the paternity list and optioned down to Triple-A.

CBSSports writes (on 6/15): “Berroa missed the weekend series in Milwaukee as he spent time with his growing family. With Derek Hill recently acquired via trade, the need for Berroa’s right-handed bat in the outfield lessened.”

As CBS notes, the recent decision to trade for Derek Hill likely pushed Steward Berroa out of the fold, but one can assume he may be the first position player recalled if the Phillies endure any injuries.

As for Berroa’s stint with the big league club, he didn’t see much meaningful time.

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Steward Berroa’s MLB Career

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two

GettyBALTIMORE, MD – JULY 29: Steward Berroa #37 of the Toronto Blue Jays beats the tag by Jordan Westburg #11 of the Baltimore Orioles to steal second base in the second inning during game two of a doubleheader baseball game at the Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Steward Berroa has spent parts of three seasons in MLB, but they have all been pretty short stints. He debuted with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024 and recorded 37 at-bats with the club, posting a batting average of .189 with an OPS+ of 61.

He then spent a brief period of time with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025.

Fast forward to 2026 with the Phillies, Berroa recorded one hit in seven at-bats with the big league club.

His career OPS+ is 39.

This season in the minors, Berroa is hitting .250 over 148 at-bats between the Brewers and Phillies AAA affiliates.

As for the Phillies right now, this series against the Marlins is a big one, as the Phillies are 38-33 this season, and Miami carries a 36-36 record.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Philadelphia Phillies Make Roster Decision on 3-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Series

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