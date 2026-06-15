Philadelphia Phillies Make Roster Decision on 3-Year MLB Player Before Marlins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up a weekend series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. The Phillies lost that series and were shut out on Friday and Sunday by the Brew Crew.

Now, on Monday, Philadelphia opens up a critical series against the Miami Marlins in an NL East showdown. Before the Marlins series opens up, the Phillies made a recent roster decision with outfielder Steward Berroa, who was acquired by the Phillies this season.

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Phillies Activate Steward Berroa & Then Option Him…

Per reports by MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, the Phillies outfielder has been activated off the paternity list and optioned down to Triple-A.

CBSSports writes (on 6/15): “Berroa missed the weekend series in Milwaukee as he spent time with his growing family. With Derek Hill recently acquired via trade, the need for Berroa’s right-handed bat in the outfield lessened.”

As CBS notes, the recent decision to trade for Derek Hill likely pushed Steward Berroa out of the fold, but one can assume he may be the first position player recalled if the Phillies endure any injuries.

As for Berroa’s stint with the big league club, he didn’t see much meaningful time.

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Steward Berroa’s MLB Career

Steward Berroa has spent parts of three seasons in MLB, but they have all been pretty short stints. He debuted with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024 and recorded 37 at-bats with the club, posting a batting average of .189 with an OPS+ of 61.

He then spent a brief period of time with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025.

Fast forward to 2026 with the Phillies, Berroa recorded one hit in seven at-bats with the big league club.

His career OPS+ is 39.

This season in the minors, Berroa is hitting .250 over 148 at-bats between the Brewers and Phillies AAA affiliates.

As for the Phillies right now, this series against the Marlins is a big one, as the Phillies are 38-33 this season, and Miami carries a 36-36 record.

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