Atlanta Braves Announce Several Roster Moves Before Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are opening up a new series against the New York Mets this weekend. Despite losing their last two games, the Braves still have firm control over the NL East, and they will get the chance to prove it further against a divisional foe.

Before the Mets series, the Braves announced a string of roster moves that include transactions with Carlos Carrasco, Hurston Waldrep, Maverick Hendley, and Jhancarlos Lara.

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Braves Announce Roster Moves Before Mets Game

The Atlanta Braves’ official X account is where all the news broke, and here is what they wrote:

“The #Braves today returned RHP Hurston Waldrep from his rehabilitation assignment, reinstated him from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Atlanta also released C Maverick Handley from the roster and outrighted RHP Carlos Carrasco to the Stripers. RHP Jhancarlos Lara was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals.”

https://twitter.com/Braves/status/2065524683144094050

Some notable things from that: Hurston Waldrep is done with his rehab stint, and could see MLB time soon. It will be interesting to see how the Braves handle their rotation in the coming days.

Maverick Hendley never played a game for the Braves, so his release will likely fly under the radar. And of course, fan favorite Carlos Carrasco is still with the team, but will remain in Triple-A for now until the Braves need his services.

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More on Hurston Waldrep

Hurston Waldrep wad drafted in the first round of the 2023 MLB draft out of the University of Florida, and he very swiftly made his way through the Braves farm system.

In 2026, over two rehab starts, Waldrep threw 7.2 innings and allowed five runs with seven strikeouts. The Braves coaching staff and trainers have clearly seen enough, and it’s plausible to think he could make a start or two with Triple-A Gwinnett before heading back to the big leagues.

In 2025, Waldrep made a name for himself after being called up by the Braves in a time of desperation. He pitched to a 2.88 ERA over 56.1 innings.

With the struggles of Grant Holmes this season, Atlanta figures to be one starter away from having a very complete starting staff.

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