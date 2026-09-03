Atlanta Braves Announce Starting Pitchers For Crucial Phillies Series

The Atlanta Braves (83-57) are set to begin a crucial four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies (79-61) at Citizens Bank Park at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Friday.

This weekend’s series between the rival clubs has major playoff implications, as the Braves currently hold a four-game lead over the Phillies for first place in the National League East.

The Phillies are still in postseason position, holding the first National League Wild Card spot, but winning their division could massively improve their World Series odds. The winner of the East will either get a first-round bye or likely have a more favorable Wild Card round matchup than the first Wild Card team.

The Braves announced their starting rotation for this weekend’s huge NL East matchup.

Atlanta Braves Reveal Starting Pitchers For Phillies Series

Looking at the Atlanta Braves

After a rough stretch, the Braves have won eight of their last 10 games. The club is coming off a 1-1 series split with the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.

If the season ended today, the Braves would have a first-round bye in the postseason, putting them right in the Division series. With a .593 run differential, Atlanta has the second-best record in the National League.

However, the Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t too far behind. If the playoffs began today, the Dodgers, who have a .590 run differential, would host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Wild Card round.

While the Braves should feel confident they will make the playoffs, winning the division is no guarantee. Atlanta also has another series against Philadelphia at Truist Park the following weekend.

Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies have also been playing great baseball lately, winning seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

If the season ended today, Philadelphia would host the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card round. There’s still plenty of time for the Phillies to win the East. But if this weekend goes poorly, the club may as well prepare for a Wild Card matchup with Chicago.