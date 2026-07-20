MLB Trade Rumors: Sonny Gray Status, Yankees’ Top Trade Chips, Phillies Need for Relief Help Builds

We are officially two weeks away (Aug, 3) from the highly anticipated MLB trade deadline, and trade rumors are really starting to circulate around the league. As for who will likely be sellers ahead of the deadline, it’s fair to assume that the Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies, Athletics, New York Mets, and Kansas City Royals will all be sellers, and the buyers (usual suspends) include the Yankees, Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, and a new development has been the Red Sox potential shift from deadline sellers to now looking to shop.

The Red Sox have won 13 straight games to propel themselves back into a playoff spot, the New York Yankees just dropped a series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which highlighted their need for offensive help (and still, a catcher to help with the struggles of Austin Wells), and lastly, the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen continues to struggle. Their top need may be relief help.

Let’s get into all the latest rumors, starting with Red Sox starter Sonny Gray.

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Sonny Gray’s Trade Status

About a month ago, Sonny Gray stood out as one of the top (and most obvious) trade candidates across Major League Baseball. The Red Sox had been in last place in the AL East, and all of their top players were featured in several trade rumors.

However, a lot can change when you win 13 straight games, and Sonny Gray may not be viewed as an untouchable player for the Red Sox, and it’s hard to argue that idea. Gray is 12-1 this season with a 2.48 ERA, 90 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.12.

Not only does he have stellar numbers, but Boston has also won its last 10 games that Gray has started. Why trade him? That wouldn’t make sense for the Red Sox, who are now 50-48 (six games back of first in AL East), and wake up on Monday, July 20, in playoff position.

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Yankees’ Top Trade Chips Revealed

There was a report late last night by Francys Romero that the New York Yankees top trade chips are Spencer Jones and Jasson Dominguez, which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.

Jones and Dominguez have been the subject of several rumors over the past few months. Jones, notably, has struggled to catch up to MLB pitching and is in the minors right now.

Looking at potential suitors for the two Yankees outfielders, New York could look to complete a deal with the Athletics, Rockies, or Angels for either relief help or another catcher.

Spencer Jones has batted .223 this season with two home runs, 7 RBI, and an OPS+ 92 across 73 at-bats. However, in that sample, he’s punched out 34 times, nearly a 50% mark.

Phillies Bullpen Support Could be on Horizon

Reports across MLB indicated (about a month ago) that the Phillies would be seeking ‘back-end’ rotation help at the MLB trade deadline due to Andrew Painter and Aaron Nola’s struggles.

However, the Phillies’ top need (perhaps even more than a right-handed outfielder) has become bullpen help.

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about the Phillies bullpen outlook behind Jhoan Duran):

“Duran, Bowlan, Kerkering and Mayza are the only Phillies relievers who’ve pitched more than six innings and posted a sub-4.00 ERA. Lefty Jose Alvarado has an ERA over 6.00 despite dominant rate stats, thanks largely to a sky-high .440 BABIP, but even if the Phillies expect a turnaround on that front, there’s a clear need for arms.”

Some top options they could target over the next two weeks include: Luke Weaver, AJ Minter, Antonio Senzatela, Daniel Lynch IV, Brock Burke, and Kirby Yates.

Stay updated with all the latest trade rumors, updates, and news on Heavy on MLB, as the next two weeks are sure to feature loads of speculation and reports surrounding who could be on the move.