Atlanta Braves Announce Spencer Schwellenbach Update During Rangers Series

The Atlanta Braves are still clinging to a slight lead in the National League East. However, things have not been trending in the right direction, and a large factor in that has been the starting pitching outlook.

Atlanta has been hit with injuries (like every team), but have also been waiting on the services of Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, and AJ Smith-Shawver to return.

For Spencer Schwellenbach, he fractured his elbow last June, and then had to get bone spurs removed from his elbow in February of this year. However, his injury outlook isn’t looking too promising, as manager Walt Weiss revealed that Schwellenbach is still not ready for a rehab stint, and Weiss notes he’s not sure when he will be ready.

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Walt Weiss Reveals Latest on Spencer Schwellenbach

Per several reports, including straight from the source of Walt Weiss, it will might be a while before he returns to a big league mound.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (on July 18):

“Atlanta had some hope that the 26-year-old right-hander would be able to make his season debut before the end of August, but he’ll need to get back into game action in the minors within the next week or two for that to be a realistic possibility. Schwellenbach is recovering from a fractured elbow he suffered last June, having put together a 3.09 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 108:18 K:BB through 110.2 innings in 2025 up to that point.”

It’s an unfortunate development for a Braves pitching staff that could use his services, as Schwellenbach was emerging as a very quality starter over his first two MLB seasons. Weiss also noted that Spencer Strider is a bit away from a rehab start; however, the Braves manager did note he is still optimistic that both Strider and Schwellenbach will return this season.

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