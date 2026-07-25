Atlanta Braves Trade Pitch Swaps Top Prospect for Angels’ Zach Neto

The MLB trade deadline is just nine days away, and the Atlanta Braves are a team that figures to make some welcome additions to their squad.

The top need for Atlanta remains starting pitching, but other needs include an infielder, and another leverage bullpen arm could go a long way in aiding the Braves in a potential deep playoff run.

One name to keep an eye on as trade speculation and rumors continue over the next week is Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto, who has garnered interest from several teams, and with the Braves’ shortstop struggles this season, Neto, who is also controllable, stands out as a quality option.

However, he would not be cheap, and this is where Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos needs to be bold with parting ways with top prospects/trade assets.

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Looking at What a Braves-Angels Trade Could Look Like for Zach Neto

As noted, Zach Neto is controllable for several years, so he could be the Braves shortstop of the future. The Ha-Seong Kim signing has been a slap in the face for the Braves, and while Jim Jarvis has stepped in nicely at short, his early success may not be prolonged.

Neto, however, has quietly become one of the best power-hitting shortstops in all of Major League Baseball.

Here’s a trade package that could be strong enough to land the All-Star shortstop:

Braves receive: SS Zach Neto

Angels receive: RHP Owen Murphy, LHP Herick Hernandez, OF Brewer Hicklen

Even this trade package might not be strong enough, but both Owen Murphy and Herick Hernandez are top-10 prospects in the Braves pipeline, and Brewer Hicklen, who was acquired by the Braves this season, has picked up some time in the outfield in Ronald Acuña Jr.’s absense.

Braves fans, let me know what you think of this trade idea, and would you make this move for Zach Neto if you were Alex Anthopoulos?

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Zach Neto with the Angels This Season and Beyond

Zach Neto has spent his entire MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels.

Over 399 at-bats this season, he has 95 hits, 19 home runs, 70 runs scored, a 119 OPS+, 13 stolen bases, and 46 runs batted in.

Across 468 total MLB games, Neto has 77 career home runs with 219 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 112.

Perhaps his best season came in 2025, when he clubbed 26 home runs and also stole 26 bases.

It may be far-fetched to think the Angels are going to move on from their foundational, franchise piece, but you never know (with their ‘sellers’ status) if the price is right.

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