Atlanta Braves Cut 7-Year MLB Player During Orioles Series

The Atlanta Braves picked up an electric 7-6 win in the first game of their series with the Orioles, thanks to a huge Matt Olson 3-run home run in extra innings.

However, to even get to extras included a strong pitching performance by Elieser Hernandez, who found himself in a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth, with the game-winning run on third base, and a 3-0 count to Taylor Ward, but the pitcher, Elieser Hernandez, was able to come all the way back in the count and got Ward to ground out to third to push the game to an extra frame.

How is Elieser Hernandez rewarded for that lengthy relief outing? By being designated for assignment on Saturday morning… cold word.

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Elieser Hernandez Designated for Assignment

The Atlanta Braves X account announced the roster move early Saturday morning:

They are bringing up LHP Connor Thomas in place of Hernandez.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk provided some insight to Hernandez’s recent stint with the Braves:

“Hernandez signed a minor league deal with the Braves last winter, and that deal was only selected to the active roster earlier this week. The veteran righty finally got into a game yesterday and ended up earning the win after tossing three shutout innings of relief in the Braves’ 10-inning, 7-6 win over the Orioles. However, as the proverbial last man on the roster, Hernandez is now the odd man out as Atlanta will call on Thomas as a fresh arm for the weekend.”

He now enters DFA limbo, where a number of things can happen. A trade is a possibility, but Atlanta might also outright him to the minors, where Hernandez will have the option to either accept that assignment or become a free agent. He has pitched in parts of three seasons, and Friday’s relief appearance was his only work in MLB this season.

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Elieser Hernandez’s MLB Career

Before briefly pitching with the Atlanta Braves this season, Hernandez had not seen big league action since 2024 with the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before that, he spent five seasons with the Miami Marlins.

Across 306.1 total big league innings, he holds an ERA of 5.05 with 287 strikeouts. His career pitching record is 11-22, with one of those wins being recorded on Friday evening.

It will be interesting to see how the Braves choose to handle his contract, given the fact he was a pretty vital part is helping them win a baseball game this season.