Braves Get Bad News on $90 Million Trade Target After Latest Giants Report

The Atlanta Braves are currently taking on the San Diego Padres in an NL showdown out West.

As the MLB trade deadline looms (roughly six weeks away), the Braves are starting to be featured in rumors and speculation for several starters across Major League Baseball. Atlanta might be able to scratch one potential name off their wish list after the Giants‘ latest report that they likely won’t field offers on $90 million starter Logan Webb.

NBC Sports Bay Area.com wrote (on 6/23):

“During a session with reporters prior to Tuesday’s game, Posey said he will examine all options ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline, but gave a quick “no” when asked if he would entertain offers for ace Logan Webb.”

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Is This Bad News for the Atlanta Braves?

All the rumors that the Braves were potential suitors for Logan Webb were purely speculative, but even I mocked Webb to the Braves as recently as yesterday.

It makes sense on paper, given the Braves’ newfound need for a starter, but to acquire a starter like Logan Webb would have cost the Braves more than they would want to part with.

It’s bad news that he’s off the board, but there are plenty of other starter options the Braves could target (Joe Ryan, TARIK SKUBAL, Michael Wacha, and even another Giants player, Robbie Ray).

There was only a matter of time before Buster Posey was going to shut down the Logan Webb rumors, and it appears he went ahead and got in front of it pretty quickly.

As for Webb this season, he’s having another stellar season, and IF he had been made available this trade deadline cycle, several teams would have come calling, including the Braves.

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Braves Current Trade Deadline Plans

The Atlanta Braves can go a number of different ways before the MLB trade deadline, but it’s becoming more apparent that Atlanta may need to target a middle infielder at the top of their trade wishlist.

If they can’t land one of those top options, a starter feels like a good idea to try and acquire, but it has to be at the right price.

I recently floated the idea of a starter like Mitch Keller, who could give the Braves quality innings and wouldn’t cost them an arm and a leg. Alex Anthopoulos has said he will monitor the market and take part in trade discussions, but once July rolls around, there will likely be more clarity on who the Braves could seriously target.

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